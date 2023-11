Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s always something new to experience in Honolulu. Keep an eye out for these new experiences around town. Read more

A la maison by MAnYU Flowers

A la maison by MAnYU Flowers has afternoon tea ($75 per person) one weekend a month. The menu usually has a theme; the next one will be in December with a holiday motif.

The October menu included a variety of sweet and savory treats with fall flavors and spices. Highlights included leek and cannellini soup, salmon rillettes, shiitake pate and chashu sando, pumpkin chiffon cake, and scones with sweet potato butter. The tea selection featured chai tea latte with oat milk and cold brew hoji tea.

2080 S. King St. Ste. 203, Honolulu

808-638-1876

Alamaisonshop.com

Instagram: @alamaison_hononolulu

Irie Jerk Hawaii

Irie Jerk Hawaii recently opened in downtown Honolulu. The biz specializes in authentic Jamaican cuisine.

Its oxtail stew plate (mini $15, regular $23.99), however, is even more popular than its signature jerk chicken. The oxtail stew features a Jamaican base with different spices and oxtail meat that falls right off the bone.

Other popular dishes include jerk chicken wings (4 for $8, 6 for $12), Jerk chicken leg and thigh plate ($20), beef patties ($6) and shredded jerk pork over mashed potatoes ($16).

1088 Bishop St. Ste. 101, Honolulu

808-536-1049

Iriejerkhi.com

Instagram: @iriejerkhawaii

Peso

If you’re looking for a unique experience, check out PESO’s Pinoymakase — a twist on an omakase — at 6 p.m. Fridays to Sundays. Executive chef Ria Dolly Barbosa presents an eight-course menu ($125) with optional wine pairings ($50). Reservations are mandatory for this experience.

A recent menu featured vegetable fritter with caviar, foie gras on buttered pan de sal, seared quail atop fried garlic rice, prime rib-eye with fried onions and bistek soubise, and corn ice cream with puffed sorghum.

1200 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 665, Honolulu

808-369-7676

Pesoneighborhood.com

Instagram: @pesoneighborhood

Arden Waikiki

Arden Waikiki recently opened in Lotus Honolulu at Diamond Head Hotel. The restaurant offers contemporary Hawaii Regional Cuisine with locally sourced ingredients from farmers, fishermen and purveyors.

Highlights from the new menu — created by chefs Makoto Ono and Amanda Cheng — include french fries with spicy mayo ($9), hamachi ($32), foie gras terrine ($41), pepper-crusted ahi (market price) and lamb lollipops ($36). The thick-cut fries are delicious, but upgrade to add the smoked mentaiko dip ($13).

Save room for the Chocolatana Cake ($16) — a dark chocolate and banana cake layered with chocolate mousse and served with white miso ice cream — for dessert.

2885 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu

808-791-5151

Ardenwaikiki.com

Instagram: @arden_waikiki