Insurance claims from Maui wildfires soar above $1 billion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Insurance claims from Maui wildfires soar above $1 billion

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Charred remnants of homes and vehicles remained Monday in Lahaina, nearly three months after the Aug. 8 wildfires.

    Charred remnants of homes and vehicles remained Monday in Lahaina, nearly three months after the Aug. 8 wildfires.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM People in personal protective equipment walked Monday on Front Street in Lahaina.

    People in personal protective equipment walked Monday on Front Street in Lahaina.

A breakdown of the first insurance data for the Maui wildfires shows more than 6,079 residential property and personal motor vehicle claims totaling more than $1.35 billion have been filed for losses in West Maui and Upcountry Maui. Read more

