ALCU of Hawaii has announced the following additions to its staff:

>> Josh Frost has been hired as a policy assistant. Frost has two decades of experience in legislative advocacy in Hawaii. He began his political engagement and career as a founding member of Equality Hawaii. Prior to joining ALCU of Hawaii, he worked in the policy office for Govs. Neil Abercrombie and David Ige.

>> Samantha McNichols has been appointed as a legal fellow. McNichols is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law. During law school she externed with the National Center for Youth Law. She also interned with the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office in the misdemeanor unit and research unit.

Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives has hired Ralph Thomas Kam as its executive director as of Oct. 30. Kam has extensive experience in Hawaiian history and historic preservation and public relations. He holds an M.A. and a Ph.D. in American studies from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, specializing in Asian Pacific American studies and media studies and a Graduate Certificate in Historic Preservation from UH-Manoa. He has a master’s degree in public relations from the University of Southern California and is a member of the College of Fellows of the Public Relations Society of America. He is also a member of the Hawaii Historic Places Review Board.

