Rally, hearing set over Ala Wai harbor parking

A public rally will be held today to protest what many believe is a state-level action to do away with free recreational parking at the popular, state-controlled Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor.

On Thursday, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation is scheduled to hold a hearing on a recommendation that the existing vehicle parking concession and accompanying revocable monthly permit be renewed and awarded to Secure Parking Hawaii LLC.

The Honolulu-based firm was last awarded the contract for the Waikiki parking area in September 2021.

If approved, Secure Parking’s new month-to-month permit to operate on state lands would commence Friday.

But opponents say what DOBOR ultimately seeks is the elimination of all free parking at the harbor — where many ocean users have parked for decades — in favor of either an all-paid parking scheme or plans that could offer greater parking restrictions.

They add that it’s possible about 300 free stalls will be reduced to 125.

“The main thing is that they’re trying to steal the free recreational parking,” Kate Thompson, a leader with Save Surf Parking Coalition Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor, said. “They want to make it all paid parking.”

In the past, DOBOR said that it’s hard to manage the six-hour free parking time limit. Signs indicate the 300 slots are for recreational uses such as surfing, swimming, boating and paddling.

Furthermore, the state refuted accusations it plans to target free parking at Ala Wai harbor.

“There is no truth to claims that we intend to eliminate free parking, which includes some spaces facing the lagoon, and many others at the coastline,” Ed Underwood, DOBOR administrator, said in a written statement in February.

Still, to draw greater support against any potential actions, Thompson said a mini-rally will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today within the parking lot, nearest the Bowls surf spot.

“We’re doing an educational session on how to submit testimony to the Board of Land and Natural Resources on the topic,” she said.

Thompson’s group offers sample testimony for others to use for submittal to the DOBOR meeting.

In part, that testimony states, “The parking lot of the AWSBH provides ocean access for the canoe paddlers of the Anuenue Canoe Club and surfers for the surf spots Kaisers, Rockpiles and Ala Moana Bowls. There are 941 parking stalls with 312 stalls for permit holders who rent boat slips.

“Paid parking will cause surfers to park at Magic Island and paddle across an active boat channel to reach the highly popular and world famous surf spot Ala Moana Bowls,” the testimony states. “This causes serious safety concerns for surfers and boaters alike, especially at dusk and dawn, besides the fact that the free of charge parking lot at Ala Moana Beach park is already overcrowded with the influx of new developments in Kakaako.”

Previously, Assistant DOBOR Administrator Meghan Statts told the Hono­lulu Star-Advertiser that misinformation over this issue may have resulted from prior state legislation that would have required DOBOR to set aside the 300 free parking spaces.

“The problem is we have hotel workers, construction crews, and people living in their cars who are occupying a fair number of spaces,” Statts said in February. “What often happens is workers come back during their lunch hours and simply move their cars to avoid being towed. That’s not a fair way, especially for recreational users.”

Statts’ remarks came as state lawmakers were preparing to hear Senate Bill 1034, which would have kept the free stalls to “ensure access to the ocean for future generations as well as protect rights of surfers and other practitioners of customary Native Hawaiian rights.”

But that bill, originally scheduled to be heard by the Senate Committee on Hawaiian Affairs and the Senate Committee on Water and Land, was deferred and ultimately not heard during the past legislative session that adjourned in early May.

Previously, Thompson said DOBOR should develop a ticketing system that includes a parking attendant. “There should be a parking attendant who gives out written warnings and citations,” she added.

The DOBOR hearing begins at 9:15 a.m. in the DLNR boardroom of the Kalani­moku Building, 1151 Punchbowl St., Room 132.

Prior to the meeting, written testimony can be submitted to blnr.testimony@hawaii.gov or via postal mail to the Board of Land and Natural Resources, P.O. Box 621, Honolulu, HI 96809. It is requested that any written testimony be submitted no later than 24 hours prior to the meeting to ensure time for board review.

Honolulu Star-Advertiser staff writer Allison Schaefers contributed to this report.