Rally, hearing set over Ala Wai harbor parking

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2022 The state has said that it’s hard to manage the six-hour free parking time limit at Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor. A view of part of the existing Ala Wai harbor parking.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2022

A public rally will be held today to protest what many believe is a state-level action to do away with free recreational parking at the popular, state-controlled Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor. Read more

