’Swords, Mo‘okini earn PacWest honors

Chaminade soccer’s Haley Mo‘okini earned her second Pacific West Conference Player of the Week award of the season, while the team was named Team of the Week.

Mo‘okini scored twice in the Silverswords’ 2-1 win over No. 5 Concordia Irvine on Thursday. She scored her first in the 56th minute. Her 45-yard set piece kick went over the goalkeeper and under the crossbar. Mo‘okini earned the brace 14 minutes later, knocking in the eventual game- winner on a penalty kick.

Chaminade, which was also named Team of the Week for the second time this season, earned its first-ever win over Concordia Irvine after dropping the previous seven. The Silverswords also earned their first win over a nationally ranked opponent. The ’Swords matched their program-best win total from each of the past two seasons with their seventh win, while their 17 points in the conference standings are the most in program history.

With the win, Chaminade is one of six teams still in the running for the conference’s NCAA Tournament berth heading into the final week of the season. The Silverswords cannot win the the PacWest championship, but could still earn the NCAA berth if they beat Hawaii Hilo on Sunday (3 p.m. at Saint Louis field), Concordia loses to Westmont on Saturday, Point Loma ties with Westmont on Wednesday and ties with Fresno Pacific on Saturday, and Azusa Pacific loses to Biola on Saturday.

In the event that all those things happen, Chaminade would finish in a second-place tie with Concordia Irvine at 20 points and earn the berth through tiebreakers with the Golden Eagles. Westmont, who would win the PacWest title with 21 points in this scenario, is not eligible for the postseason as the Warriors are still transitioning from NAIA membership.