comscore Football top 10: Upset vaults Mililani into No. 1 spot | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Football top 10: Upset vaults Mililani into No. 1 spot

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.

Mililani is the new No. 1 team in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 after stunning nationally ranked Kahuku 28-21 on Saturday night. Read more

