Football top 10: Upset vaults Mililani into No. 1 spot

Mililani is the new No. 1 team in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 after stunning nationally ranked Kahuku 28-21 on Saturday night. The Trojans captured their first OIA Open Division title since 2018 with a tenacious, disciplined defense that limited Kahuku running back Va‘aimalae Fonoti to 31 yards on 11 carries.

With quarterback Kini McMillan calling the plays, using quarterback draws to pierce Kahuku’s normally impenetrable defense, the Trojans did something that defending national champion St. John Bosco (Calif.) was unable to do.

It was a remarkable week for Mililani’s athletic program. The girls volleyball team won its first OIA title since 2019. The boys cross country team followed up an OIA title with a runner-up finish at the state meet on Saturday.

Kahuku dropped to No. 2 after sitting atop the rankings for seven weeks in a row. After the highs of a No. 8 ranking by MaxPreps, Kahuku dropped to No. 51. Mililani is No. 50.

Kapolei’s season came to an end in a 30-27 loss to Campbell in the OIA third-place game. The panel of coaches and media moved the Hurricanes up one notch to No. 5.

Waipahu, which routed Farrington 48-26 for the OIA Division I title, returned to the Top 10 at No. 9. The Marauders had not been in the poll since Aug. 29.

Waipahu is the top seed in the D-I bracket of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships. Waipahu and second seed Konawaena have opening-round byes this week.

On Saturday, Kapaa visits Lahainaluna, and Farrington battles Damien at Kaiser Stadium in the opening round of D-I.

The Open Division bracket does not start until Nov. 17, when ILH champion Punahou meets Kahuku, and Campbell faces Mililani.

The D-II bracket begins on Friday with Kamehameha-Hawaii at Roosevelt and Kaimuki against Pac-Five. Both games will be at Roosevelt’s Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium. Top seed Waimea and Kamehameha-Maui have opening-round byes.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Monday, Nov. 6,, 2023

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Mililani (10) (10-1, 6-0 OIA reg. season) 100 2

> def. No. 1 Kahuku, 28-21

> next: bye

2. Kahuku ((10-2, 6-0 OIA reg. season) 89 1

> lost to No. 2 Mililani, 28-21

> next: bye

3. Punahou (7-2, 4-0 ILH reg. season) 79 3

> bye

> next: bye

4. Campbell (9-3, 5-1 OIA reg. season) 71 4

> def. No. 6 Kapolei, 30-27

> next: bye

5. Kapolei (8-4, 5-1 OIA reg. season) 50 6

> lost to No. 3 Campbell, 30-27

6. Saint Louis (4-5, 2-2 ILH) 47 5

7. Konawaena (9-1, 8-0 BIIF) 42 7

> bye

> next: bye

8. Lahainaluna (5-0, 5-0 MIL) 21 8

> bye

> next: vs. Kapaa, Saturday

9. Waipahu (6-4, 4-2 OIA reg. season) 18 NR

> def. No. 9 Farrington, 48-26

> next: bye

10. Kamehameha (4-5, 0-4 ILH reg. season) 13 10

No longer in Top 10: Farrington (No. 9).

Also receiving votes: Kapaa 8, Damien 5, Farrington 5, Kamehameha-Maui 2.