Santiago and Basilio-Chun developed a special bond playing volleyball at Waialua

Back in the day, eighth grade to be precise, Kanoe Santiago met Brynn Basilio-Chun.

Santiago had started playing volleyball. The idea of playing with her friends from Waialua Intermediate School was intriguing. Basilio-Chun was already a fundamentally sound player. Her older sister played for the high school team, and their father, Waialua varsity head coach Bronson Chun, had been coaching at the youth level for a few years.

“The first time I saw Brynn, I immediately knew that we were going to have a connection, especially on the court. She has overall great talent on and off the court,” Santiago recalled. “I give her props for setting because it’s a tough job, but she does it to the best of her ability.”

Santiago’s first sport was gymnastics when she was 5. Later, she played basketball and soccer.

“I got tired of the running,” she said.

Basilio-Chun had no idea they were related.

“It was the morning before school started and I thought she was really pretty. She came out for volleyball and I remember her doing so well and hitting the ball better than everyone,” she said. “We were managers for the girls and boys high school program. We later played club together for a year. During that season, we found out we were cousins.”

Four years later, the fledgling talent that developed in PAL and intermediate school leagues transformed the Bulldogs into two-time OIA Division II girls volleyball champions. Waialua outlasted Waipahu in a 25-21, 25-18, 18-25, 19-25, 18-16 thriller last Wednesday to make history again for one of the smallest high schools in the state.

They did it with grit. Verve. A quiet tenacity. Basilio-Chun delivered 31 assists, adding three kills, while Santiago kept Waialua’s hopes alive with an unstoppable motor. She finished with 19 kills, the consistent attacker from start to finish, playing outside, middle and handling back row seamlessly.

“Kanoe is an old-school player. She plays with so much fanatical effort, it’s contagious,” Waialua athletic director Darnell Arceneaux said. “She throws her body around and has complete effort on every play. Never gets too high or too low. You put her in a 5-11 or 6-foot body, you’d have an All-American. She doesn’t get a lot of praise, but she’s the heartbeat of the team. Sometimes I call her employee No. 8. Puts on her hard hat. It’s so refreshing in this era of social media.”

The fire that keeps Santiago attacking relentlessly is also what keeps Chun on his toes.

“Kanoe’s an athlete, and her ability to take what her team needs her to do and to perform within our game plan, she does her best. She’s always encouraging her teammates. She’s not the loudest, but her play speaks for itself,” he said. “She plays like she’s 6-2. That stuns a lot of people when they see her. She’s become more consistent. Wherever she goes to college, she’ll be at home. Hands down, her defense is solid. She has good reads.”

Basilio-Chun’s athleticism as a hitter is an added dimension to her smooth setting. She grew up playing soccer, basketball and flag football in addition. Volleyball got the edge over soccer.

“Brynn was always around volleyball. It was always fun when they were younger. I didn’t pressure them. When they started to get better, it was in her nature to be competitive no matter what it is. They could be playing checkers and she has that fight not to lose,” Chun said. “She’s played when she was cramping up. She has asthma. Last season, we’re playing Waianae and she was down. She was having a hard time breathing. She was, ‘No, Dad, I’m going to play.’”

As a young child, Basilio-Chun had pneumonia a few times.

“It was kind of serious. She’s been taking care of herself and she knows what not to do. Not to stay out when it’s cold. Stay at the beach and not wrap up,” Chun said. “She’s always been hard-headed, She’s always played her butt off. I think she doesn’t want to disappoint dad, but she sees how much it means to everyone else. ‘I’ve got to help them, Dad.’”

Waialua (9-3) faced the best the OIA West had to offer in the league’s combined regular-season schedule. The Bulldogs have an opening-round bye today as the New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Volleyball Division II State Championships begin. They play the Damien-Ka’u winner on Wednesday.

The offensive balance is there with Santiago and Kailia Phillips on either side, Marcella Beschen at the middle and Basilio-Chun dishing the ball with precision.

“Last year, it was kind of like we’re kind of tired. Let’s just end it. Now it’s our senior year, we want to try our hardest,” Santiago said. “Our goal right now is to go in the championship bracket.”

Chun is proud of his players, humbled by their level of commitment.

“I get emotional about it because it’s been such a grind to get to where it is now. These girls give it their 110 (percent effort). We give them all the congratulations and support they need. They put in the work and they’re winning the games, whether they’re on the court or on the bench cheering. They push each other and they’re team players,” Chun said.

The success of a program from a school with 400 students is rare. Waialua has followed a three-pronged blueprint that is common in elite programs at smaller schools like Konawaena girls basketball, winner of nine D-I state titles. One key is full support from administration. Arceneaux is engaged and keeps the gym open for everything from offseason workouts to intermediate school leagues.

Another crucial ingredient is devoted coaches. Waialua’s core of Chun, Melvin Medrano, Bryson Souza and Jerry Keola gives time and energy unceasingly year-round. Year after year, from the ground up, from intermediate to varsity. It’s a component that many schools don’t have from their communities. It is the difference-maker.

So is the final element: dedicated student-athletes. Some programs have physical talent but fall in the classroom. Waialua has elite performance in both areas. Santiago has a 4.2 grade-point average. Basilio-Chun has a 4.0.GPA.

From the streaky Phillips, who had 21 kills in the win over Waipahu, all the way to the youngest of the Bulldogs, the dual challenge as a student-athlete has been largely successful. Building a legacy on the court is always boosted by championship effort in time management, communicating with teachers, and scoring big in the classroom.

Chun brought up three JV players for the postseason. Experience is invaluable.

“Trying to get them acclimated to what the varsity does. We’re trying to build the program. The next generation who comes up. If everybody is in that same mindset of what to do, it’s easier to get everybody involved,” he said.

Waialua has a chance to become something that had eluded the girls volleyball program until 2022: title town. Santiago provides a spark from start to finish. If her energy level seems epic at times, it might be because she has this, 1 Corinthians 9:23, highlighted in her bible: “Everyone who competes in the games goes into strict training. They do it to get a crown that will not last, but we do it to get a crown that will last forever.”

The point is, there’s a time to socialize and a time to excel.

“We put in that work during practice and offseason to win that championship, not just to go out there and only have fun,” Santiago said.

The same mentality carries over to academics.

“I just push myself to do everything in my life to get that done. I want to get into a good college,” said Santiago, who is interested in biochemistry and anesthesiology. “It’s called no sleep.”

Basilio-Chun spent countless hours getting extra setting reps in the gym. When matches ended, there was always the post-game analysis by Coach Chun. Sometimes the drive home with dad is technical and 100% volleyball. Sometimes it isn’t.

“Honestly, there’s a lot of comfort after a long day. I look forward to those long talks with dad and having that time with him,” she said. “I can always vent to him.”

Bronson Chun, a former Farrington volleyball player, was already helping out the boys and girls volleyball programs at Waialua when he applied for the girls varsity position. Arceneaux, the former All-State quarterback and hoopster at Saint Louis, had already witnessed a system where middle-school training was the norm.

“He is super professional. He cares about the young ladies, had an older daughter (Daysia) in the program and two daughters coming up. It was always not just about his daughters, but working with the kids in Waialua and trying to make it better than when he started,” Arceneaux said.

The former Utah signal-caller relates to the head coach.

“He’s kind of old school. Wears his emotions on his shoulder, a straight shooter,” Arceneaux said. “It’s not always what they want to hear, but he’s honest with the ladies.”

The momentum has not slowed. Participation in girls sports at Waialua has nearly doubled since Arceneaux’s arrival. In girls volleyball, there are roughly 30 to 35 players on the Waialua seventh grade team, and 12 on the eighth grade squad.

“Our culture for volleyball is on the rise. That’s a direct effect by our four coaches,” Arceneaux said. “A lot of free clinics on Sundays. … Giving the kids an opportunity. The thing I’m most proud of with our seventh and eight graders is a lot of girls and boys who never played before took a leap of faith because of these coaches. Parents trusting these coaches.”

True enough, on a Saturday morning at Waialua, the gym is rocking with intermediate league volleyball. Cheerleaders are there, too, for one visiting team.

“They know, you’re not going to get the results in one or two or even three years. You’ve got to start at a young age,” Arceneaux said. “That’s when you reap the benefits. Kanoe and Brynn are home grown. They didn’t have to leave Waialua. Kailia Phillips and all of our players have done a good job leaving their imprint. Every time there was an obstacle, communication was key and their grit was incredible.”

Principal Christine Alexander and counselor Christine Affleck-Bento, Arceneaux noted, are crucial to the dynamic energy on campus for student-athletes.

“Our principal says it really does take a village. We try to do it from top to bottom. I have probably 12 coaches that are also faculty, and that helps a lot. They can see the kids daily. We’re eating with them at lunch, telling jokes with them during the school day. If they’re having a bad day, our counselors are with them,” he said.

Perhaps the underlying factor that binds every element is the most obvious. There is something special about being rooted.

“I grew up in Kalihi and my wife was born and raised in Waialua. She was a cheerleader,” Chun said. “I love the country life. I love to hunt, dive, fish. We actually lived in Mililani for a little while, but with the association and all that stuff, that wasn’t my style of living. When we moved out here, there was just more of a welcoming vibe. Everybody knows everybody. It’s a slower pace of life.”

Like other successful sports programs away from the big city, it took a collective, grassroots effort from the keiki level to supply the high school with some depth — and title potential. Dads and moms coaching their children.

“Lahela (Moeaveave) and Heidi (Apau) were coaching PAL at that time. We started helping when our kids started playing. As the years went on, the group got bigger,” Chun recalled. “It’s pretty fun because you get to see kids grow up and graduate. We’re blessed to have Darnell here. He’s been trying to change the culture here at Waialua, pride-wise.

“Back in the day, Waialua was always, we’re just Waialua. We’ll try, but we kind of know we’re not going to win. To change the mentality of these kids, not only in volleyball, but in all the sports and everything they do, those are our leaders of tomorrow. We can do something here in Waialua and make big things happen in the community.”

Chun and the coaching staff have plenty of fuel in their tanks.

“When I’m coaching my kids, they’re not my kids anymore. The ride home, they get the lecture the whole way. A lot of people don’t see that, so a lot of pressure is on my daughters,” he said. “Our players are going to have off days, and when they have that, I want them to know when they walk through that gym door, this is their sanctuary. This is where you belong.”

KANOE SANTIAGO FAVORITES

Waialua volleyball • Senior

>> Top 3 movies/shows 1. “Grey’s Anatomy,” 2. “Station 19,” 3. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” “I’m rewatching (all 18 seasons of) ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ again now.”

>> Top 3 food/snacks/drinks 1. Boba (Teapresso Bar, Wahiawa), 2. Ice matcha latte (Starbucks), 3. Mandoo (Paalaa Kai Bakery)

>> Top 3 homemade foods 1. Dad’s steak (well done), 2. Mom’s fried rice, 3. Mom’s beef stew. “I can make fried rice.”

>> Top 3 music artists (and your favorite song by each) 1. Drake (Kanye West, Lil Wayne) – “Heartless” (mashup), 2. SZA – “Open Arms,” 3. Morgan Wallen – “7 Summers”

>> Favorite class: AP Psychology — “I like learning about what goes on in the mind. All the different functions. It makes me feel like I can read people’s minds sometimes.”

>> Favorite teacher: Mr. Melvin Medrano — “I didn’t have him as a teacher. I was kind of like a teacher’s assistant for him last year.”

>> Favorite athlete/team: Brynn Basilio-Chun — “We have that chemistry. She is the best setter.”

>> Funniest teammate: Kailia Phillips. “That girl is crazy all the time. She’ll just make some random joke at practice, do something that is out of pocket.”

>> Smartest teammate: Marissa Bascon — “Ever since she came to school she literally took every AP class.”

>> Favorite motto/scripture: Corinthians 9:25 (“Everyone who competes in the games goes into strict training. They do it to get a crown that will not last, but we do it to get a crown that will last forever.”) “We put in that work during practice and offseason to win that championship. Not just to go out there and only have fun. At the end of the season, we’re looking forward to winning that championship.”

>> GPA: 4.2 “I just push myself to do everything in my life to get that done. I want to get into a good college. It’s called no sleep.”

>> College: “I have options right now.”

>> Major: Biochemistry or anesthesiology

>> Time machine: “I would travel to the future — a year from now to see what college I am going to.”

>> Hidden talent: “I write with my right hand, but I kick with my left foot.”

>> New life skill: How to budget money. “I’m becoming better at it.”

>> Bucket list: “I want to go skydiving. I’m going to do it when I’m 18. I have a lot of adrenaline where I would do something that’s crazy. See the Northern Lights. Hike through a national park.”

>> Youth sports: “My first sport was gymnastics when I was 5. I used to tell my mom before we ‘d go, ‘Mom, I’m going to pick out what I’m going to wear.’ I did it for two years. Then I played basketball and soccer. I played volleyball later. I kind of got tired of the running. It took some time.”

>> If you could go back in time, what would you tell you younger self? “I would tell my younger self that there is a journey ahead of you and God has put you on this path for a reason. Patience and persistence pays off.”

>> Shoutouts:“Shout out to my mom, dad and my brothers. Shout out to Coach Bronson (Chun) and Coach Mel (Medrano). Shout out to the Medrano family. Shout out to Gary Wirtz and Alan Velasco for being the kid behind the lens and capturing every beautiful movement in our games.”

BRYNN BASILIO-CHUN FAVORITES

Waialua volleyball • Senior

>> Top 3 movies/shows 1. “The Nanny,” 2. “Friends,” 3. “Sister Act” movies. “Me and my mom have watched the ‘Friends’ series three times. My character is between Chandler or Joey.”

>> Top 3 food/snacks/drinks 1. Gyoza (Ramen Ya), 2. Cake noodle, 3. Li hing mui Icee (Crack Seed Store, Kaimuki)

>> Top 3 homemade foods 1. Grandpa’s fried rice, 2. Dad’s garlic shrimp, 3. Grandma’s pinakbet. “We visit my grandpa every weekend, so he makes fried rice. I can make the fried rice. I can kind of make pinakbet.”

>> Top 3 music artists (and your favorite song by each) 1. Kalapana — “Real Thing” 2. The Jets — “You Got it All” 3. Selena — “Dreaming of You”

>> Favorite class: Hawaiian language “I took it in my freshman year. I didn’t get it again until this year, Hawaiian II.”

>> Favorite teacher: Mr. Russell Kusaka, ninth grade. “I also have his class now. World History and American Problems and Humanities. I’m his teacher’s assistant.”

>> Favorite athlete/team: Kanoe Santiago

>> Funniest teammate: Samantha Dingal. “She’s really quiet, but when she does certain things, she’s really quiet.

>> Smartest teammate: Marissa Atalig-Bascon

>> Favorite motto/scripture: Failing to prepare is preparing to fail. “My dad always tells us that, even when we were small.”

>> GPA: 4.0 “Time management is a big thing. You want to be an athlete, but you want to be a student first. That’s important to me. I get a lot of work when I’m a T.A. Lunch recess is nap time.”

>> Time machine: “I would go back to when I was in elementary school and go see my grandma at her house. She passed away when I was in eighth grade. She had cancer before, but it came back. We went on a trip, and when we came back, she found out and it just went down. That was my dad’s mom.”

>> Hidden talent: “I can sleep anywhere. I could be on a regular chair and curl up and sleep for an hour. Or in a really loud place and fall asleep.”

>> New life skill: Understanding Hawaiian sentence patterns

>> Bucket list: “I want to go to Japan. Osaka. I heard that’s very nice over there, see what it’s like. My auntie and my grandparents went recently and they said it’s so pretty. We’re going in three or four years. My dad and my older sister were going to go, but then COVID happened.”

>> Youth sports: “My first sport was soccer. I was 4. If I didn’t get into volleyball, I’m sure I’d still play soccer. I played until I was around 9 or 10. I played basketball and flag football, too.”

>> If you could go back in time, what would you tell you younger self? “Always strive to be the best version of yourself and continue to dream big because you never know what you can accomplish.”