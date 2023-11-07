Hawaii Prep World | Sports Punahou sweeps Kahuku, plays Mililani next By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Punahou, which was ranked No. 1 early in the season until being overtaken by ILH rival Kamehameha, swept Kahuku 25-19, 25-20, 25-15 Monday in the first round of the New City Nissan/HHSAA girls state volleyball tournament. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. STATE DIVISION I TOURNAMENT Punahou, which was ranked No. 1 early in the season until being overtaken by ILH rival Kamehameha, swept Kahuku 25-19, 25-20, 25-15 Monday in the first round of the New City Nissan/HHSAA girls state volleyball tournament. Kathleen Lulu Uluave had 17 kills and Haumea Marumoto 13 for the host Buffanblu, who play third seed Mililani at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at McKinley in the Division I quarterfinals. Moanalua 3, Kalani 0 Malu Garcia had 22 kills as Moanalua swept visiting Kalani 31-29, 25-16, 25-16 and will face No. 1 Kamehameha at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Moanalua. Kapolei 3, Waiakea 0 Leila Paraocan had 14 kills and Matilyn Royal 13 as Kapolei swept host Waiakea 25-15, 25-12, 25-8 to advance to the quarterfinals, where the Hurricanes will play fourth-seeded Baldwin at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Moanalua. Roosevelt 3, Kamehameha-Maui 0 Dylan Hall had 11 kills and Pi’ilani Hirahara 32 assists to lift Roosevelt over Kamehameha-Maui 25-16, 27-25, 25-19 in Pukalani, Maui. The Rough Riders will face second- seeded Kamehameha-Maui at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at McKinley. Previous Story Jerry Campany: Baseball’s changes robbed sport of its spirit Next Story Television and radio – November 7, 2023