Punahou sweeps Kahuku, plays Mililani next

STATE DIVISION I TOURNAMENT

Punahou, which was ranked No. 1 early in the season until being overtaken by ILH rival Kamehameha, swept Kahuku 25-19, 25-20, 25-15 Monday in the first round of the New City Nissan/HHSAA girls state volleyball tournament.

Kathleen Lulu Uluave had 17 kills and Haumea Marumoto 13 for the host Buffanblu, who play third seed Mililani at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at McKinley in the Division I quarterfinals.

Moanalua 3, Kalani 0

Malu Garcia had 22 kills as Moanalua swept visiting Kalani 31-29, 25-16, 25-16 and will face No. 1 Kamehameha at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Moanalua.

Kapolei 3, Waiakea 0

Leila Paraocan had 14 kills and Matilyn Royal 13 as Kapolei swept host Waiakea 25-15, 25-12, 25-8 to advance to the quarterfinals, where the Hurricanes will play fourth-seeded Baldwin at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Moanalua.

Roosevelt 3, Kamehameha-Maui 0

Dylan Hall had 11 kills and Pi’ilani Hirahara 32 assists to lift Roosevelt over Kamehameha-Maui 25-16, 27-25, 25-19 in Pukalani, Maui. The Rough Riders will face second- seeded Kamehameha-Maui at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at McKinley.