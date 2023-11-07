comscore Punahou sweeps Kahuku, plays Mililani next | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Punahou sweeps Kahuku, plays Mililani next

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Punahou, which was ranked No. 1 early in the season until being overtaken by ILH rival Kamehameha, swept Kahuku 25-19, 25-20, 25-15 Monday in the first round of the New City Nissan/HHSAA girls state volleyball tournament. Read more

