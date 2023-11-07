Volleyball top 10: Mililani moves up after winning OIA D-I

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Lady Trojans of Mililani cracked the first five in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 for the first time this season. Read more

Mililani’s sweep of Moanalua last Wednesday in the OIA Division I final brought coach Val Crabbe and her squad their first league crown since 2019. The Lady Trojans also moved up three spots to No. 4 in this week’s poll of coaches and media.

Mililani’s superlative play in the OIA playoffs, as is true of the Trojans’ football team, created an unexpected twist in the seedings and pairings for the New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Volleyball State Championships. Mililani earned an opening-round bye and will play the Kahuku-Punahou winner on Wednesday.

Top-seeded Kamehameha, which again was a unanimous pick for No. 1 by coaches and media in the rankings, will play the Kalani-Moanalua winner on Wednesday.

Fourth-seeded Baldwin will take on the Kapolei-Waiakea winner, and second-seeded Kamehameha-Hawaii will meet the Roosevelt/Kamehameha-Maui winner.

The Division II bracket begins today with matches at Kalani and Kaimuki. At Kalani, Maui Prep meets Waipahu at 5 p.m., followed by Hawaii Baptist and Kapaa.

At Kaimuki, Damien and Ka’u clash at 5 p.m., followed by Konawaena and University.

The championship matches in D-I and D-II will be played at Cannon Activities Center on Friday.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Monday, Nov. 6, 2023

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (10) (27-4, 11-1 ILH reg. season) 100 1

> bye

> next: vs. Kalani-Moanalua winner, Wednesday

2. Punahou (27-5, 11-1 ILH reg. season) 89 2

> bye

> next: vs. Kahuku, Monday

3. Kamehameha-Hawaii (26-5, 12-0 BIIF reg. season) 80 3

> bye

> next: vs. Roosevelt/KS-Maui winner, Wednesday

4. Mililani (16-3, 10-0 OIA reg. season) 68 7

> def. Roosevelt 25-14, 25-15, 25-20

> def. No. 4 Moanalua 25-17, 25-17, 25-22

> next: vs. Kahuku-Punahou winner, Wednesday

5. ‘Iolani (22-10, 7-5 ILH reg. season) 56 5

6. Moanalua (28-8, 10-0 OIA reg. season) 53 4

> def. Kapolei 24-26, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22, 15-7

> lost to No. 7 Mililani 25-17, 25-17, 25-22

> next: vs. Kalani, Monday

7. Baldwin (16-7, 11-1 MIL reg. season) 41 6

> def. King Kekaulike 25-14, 25-16, 26-24

> def. Kamehameha-Maui 25-22, 25-20, 25-21

> next: vs. Kapolei-Waiakea winner, Wednesday

8. Mid-Pacific (11-10, 8-4 ILH reg. season) 27 8

> bye

> next: vs. Maui Prep-Waipahu winner, Wednesday

9. Kapolei (21-19, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 13 9

> lost to No. 4 Moanalua 24-26, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22, 15-7

> def. Roosevelt 25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 20-25, 15-11

> next: vs. Waiakea, Monday

10. Damien (15-8, 7-5 ILH reg. season) 11 10

> bye

> next: vs. Kau, Tuesday