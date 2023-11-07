comscore Volleyball top 10: Mililani moves up after winning OIA D-I | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Volleyball top 10: Mililani moves up after winning OIA D-I

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.

The Lady Trojans of Mililani cracked the first five in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 for the first time this season. Read more

