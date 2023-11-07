Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – November 7, 2023 Today Updated 9:24 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today VOLLEYBALL New City Nissan/HHSAA Division II State Championships: First round, Waipahu vs. Maui Prep, 5 p.m.; Kapaa vs. Hawaii Baptist, 7 p.m.; games at Kalani. Kau vs. Damien, 5 p.m.; University vs. Konawaena, 7 p.m.; games at Kaimuki. WEDNESDAY VOLLEYBALL PacWest women: Dominican vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gym. New City Nissan/HHSAA Division I State Championships: Quarterfinals, Kamehameha vs. Moanalua, 5 p.m.; Baldwin vs. Kapolei, 7 p.m.; games at Moanalua. Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.; Mililani vs. Punahou, 7:30 p.m.; games at McKinley. New City Nissan/HHSAA Division II State Championships: Consolation Semifinals, Waipahu/Maui Prep loser vs. Kapaa/Hawaii Baptist loser, 3:30 p.m. at Kalani; Kau/Damien loser vs. University/Konawaena loser, 3:30 p.m. at Kaimuki. Quarterfinals, Hawaii Prep vs. Kapaa/Hawaii Baptist winner, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Waipahu/Maui Prep winner, 7 p.m.; games at Kalani. Waialua vs. Kau/Damien winner, 5 p.m.; Seabury vs. University/Konawaena winner, 7 p.m.; games at Kaimuki. BASKETBALL ILH Boys Junior Varsity 1 Maryknoll 40, Mid-Pacific 27 VOLLEYBALL AVCA/TARAFLEX Division II WVB Poll Through Nov. 6 Pts Rec. Prev. 1. Wayne State (NE) [43] 1,171 26-1 1 2. Missouri-St. Louis [4] 1,115 26-0 3 3. Tampa 1,039 24-1 2 4. Concordia-St. Paul 1,036 23-2 4 5. West Texas A&M 1,009 24-2 5 6. SW Minnesota State 930 22-4 6 7. Cal St. San Bernardino 825 21-3 7 8. MSU Denver 804 18-5 8 9. St. Cloud State 753 19-6 9 10. Nebraska-Kearney 716 25-3 10 11. Colorado Mesa 677 21-3 11 12. Regis 637 18-6 12 13. Lewis 576 21-6 13 14. Minnesota Duluth 503 16-8 14 15. Chaminade 492 26-3 15 16. Central Oklahoma 416 24-4 17 17. West Florida 369 21-7 16 18. Seattle Pacific 283 19-4 18 19. Central Washington 270 16-6 21 20. Ferris State 254 21-6 19 21. Central Missouri 250 19-7 23 22. Quincy 195 23-3 20 23. Rockhurst 153 21-5 24 24. Point Loma 146 19-4 25 25. Cal Poly Pomona 119 18-6 22 Others receiving votes: Wingate 91; Grand Valley State 80; Cal State L.A. 70; Angelo State 61; Gannon 48; Lander 41; Spring Hill 27; Eckerd 24; Clarion 13; Washburn 10; Anderson (S.C.) 4; Nova Southeastern 4; San Francisco State 4; Walsh 4; Daemen 2 HHSAA Girls Division I State Championships Monday Moanalua def. Kalani 31-29, 25-16, 25-15 Kapolei def. Waiakea 25-15, 25-12, 25-8 Roosevelt def. Kamehameha-Maui 25-16, 27-25, 25-19 Punahou def. Kahuku 25-19, 25-20, 25-15 Previous Story Television and radio – November 7, 2023