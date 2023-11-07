Scoreboard – November 7, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

Calendar

Today

VOLLEYBALL

New City Nissan/HHSAA Division II State Championships: First round, Waipahu vs. Maui Prep, 5 p.m.; Kapaa vs. Hawaii Baptist, 7 p.m.; games at Kalani. Kau vs. Damien, 5 p.m.; University vs. Konawaena, 7 p.m.; games at Kaimuki.

WEDNESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Dominican vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gym.

New City Nissan/HHSAA Division I State Championships: Quarterfinals, Kamehameha vs. Moanalua, 5 p.m.; Baldwin vs. Kapolei, 7 p.m.; games at Moanalua. Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.; Mililani vs. Punahou, 7:30 p.m.; games at McKinley.

New City Nissan/HHSAA Division II State Championships: Consolation Semifinals, Waipahu/Maui Prep loser vs. Kapaa/Hawaii Baptist loser, 3:30 p.m. at Kalani; Kau/Damien loser vs. University/Konawaena loser, 3:30 p.m. at Kaimuki. Quarterfinals, Hawaii Prep vs. Kapaa/Hawaii Baptist winner, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Waipahu/Maui Prep winner, 7 p.m.; games at Kalani. Waialua vs. Kau/Damien winner, 5 p.m.; Seabury vs. University/Konawaena winner, 7 p.m.; games at Kaimuki.

BASKETBALL

ILH

Boys Junior Varsity 1

Maryknoll 40, Mid-Pacific 27

VOLLEYBALL

AVCA/TARAFLEX

Division II WVB Poll

Through Nov. 6

Pts Rec. Prev.

1. Wayne State (NE) [43] 1,171 26-1 1

2. Missouri-St. Louis [4] 1,115 26-0 3

3. Tampa 1,039 24-1 2

4. Concordia-St. Paul 1,036 23-2 4

5. West Texas A&M 1,009 24-2 5

6. SW Minnesota State 930 22-4 6

7. Cal St. San Bernardino 825 21-3 7

8. MSU Denver 804 18-5 8

9. St. Cloud State 753 19-6 9

10. Nebraska-Kearney 716 25-3 10

11. Colorado Mesa 677 21-3 11

12. Regis 637 18-6 12

13. Lewis 576 21-6 13

14. Minnesota Duluth 503 16-8 14

15. Chaminade 492 26-3 15

16. Central Oklahoma 416 24-4 17

17. West Florida 369 21-7 16

18. Seattle Pacific 283 19-4 18

19. Central Washington 270 16-6 21

20. Ferris State 254 21-6 19

21. Central Missouri 250 19-7 23

22. Quincy 195 23-3 20

23. Rockhurst 153 21-5 24

24. Point Loma 146 19-4 25

25. Cal Poly Pomona 119 18-6 22

Others receiving votes: Wingate 91; Grand Valley State 80; Cal State L.A. 70; Angelo State 61; Gannon 48; Lander 41; Spring Hill 27; Eckerd 24; Clarion 13; Washburn 10; Anderson (S.C.) 4; Nova Southeastern 4; San Francisco State 4; Walsh 4; Daemen 2

HHSAA Girls Division I

State Championships

Monday

Moanalua def. Kalani 31-29, 25-16, 25-15

Kapolei def. Waiakea 25-15, 25-12, 25-8

Roosevelt def. Kamehameha-Maui 25-16, 27-25, 25-19

Punahou def. Kahuku 25-19, 25-20, 25-15