UPCOMING: Gov. Josh Green gives 90-day update on Maui recovery efforts

Gov. Josh Green is holding a press conference to provide a 90-day update on Maui recovery efforts at noon today from the Governor’s Conference Room on the fifth floor of the state Capitol.

The Aug. 8 wildfire destroyed the historic town of Lahaina and killed at least 99 people.

During the one-month and two-month anniversaries of the fires, local, state and federal governments focused on mustering an immediate disaster response. The two-month anniversary on Oct. 8 brought the added distraction of West Maui’s controversial phased reopening of tourism. Read more.

