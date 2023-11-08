Letter: Enough already with trash from homeless

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

So the American Civil Liberties Union wants homeless sweeps to end. Allow me to tell you what I want.

I want the homeless to stop being walking, rolling piles of trash. The trail of trash that follows most of them across the island is appalling. I want the city and state to quit spending taxpayer dollars on homeless housing. We could have easily bought each of them a million-dollar house by now. Seriously, do the math.

I want our sidewalks, restrooms, beaches and parks back. We pay dearly for them; we should have access to them.

Lastly I’d like the police to enforce standing and future laws against all lawbreakers, not just the homeless.

Pat Kelly

Kaimuki

