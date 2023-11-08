Letter: Japan’s nuclear water raises concerns on fish

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Fish are an important component of my diet. The thought of 1.34 million tons of radioactive water being released into the ocean from the Fukushima Nuclear Plant causes concern, with 7,800 tons will be released regularly over the next 30 years (“Japanese consumers snapping up local fish,” Associated Press, Star-Advertiser, Nov. 5) . Read more

Fish are an important component of my diet. The thought of 1.34 million tons of radioactive water being released into the ocean from the Fukushima Nuclear Plant causes concern, with 7,800 tons will be released regularly over the next 30 years (“Japanese consumers snapping up local fish,” Associated Press, Star-Advertiser, Nov. 5).

The half-life of some of the radioactive elements is 5,000 years. Our beautiful ocean is finite not infinite. I would like to see a comprehensive discussion from Hawaiian ocean experts as to the prevailing currents from Japan to Hawaii and how soon we in Hawaii could see effects from the wastewater. How soon would fish be affected? Too many unknowns!

If humans are smart enough to figure out peaceful ways to use nuclear energy, then they should be smart enough to figure out how to safely contain it.

Judith Pettibone

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter