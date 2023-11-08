comscore Letter: Japan’s nuclear water raises concerns on fish | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Japan’s nuclear water raises concerns on fish

Fish are an important component of my diet. The thought of 1.34 million tons of radioactive water being released into the ocean from the Fukushima Nuclear Plant causes concern, with 7,800 tons will be released regularly over the next 30 years (“Japanese consumers snapping up local fish,” Associated Press, Star-Advertiser, Nov. 5). Read more

