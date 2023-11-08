comscore Letter: Mulling if ‘act of God’ affects insurance payout | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Mulling if ‘act of God’ affects insurance payout

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

With the Maui wildfires, I’m surprised that with regards to insurance there’s been no mention, and that it would be realistic, for the insurance companies to deny coverage under the guise of the fires being “an act of God.” Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Return diverted streams to their natural flows

Scroll Up