Letter: Mulling if ‘act of God’ affects insurance payout

With the Maui wildfires, I’m surprised that with regards to insurance there’s been no mention, and that it would be realistic, for the insurance companies to deny coverage under the guise of the fires being “an act of God.” For those who have been denied an insurance claim under this circumstance, they know exactly what I am referring to.

Under this circumstance the attorneys will have a difficult time in establishing who was at fault and all their litigation will disappear.

Of course the homeowners and commercial property owners will suffer and the government will most likely have to step in and offer low-interest loans for rebuilding for those that had insurance and were denied coverage. I would also assume that government would also have to offer these type of loans for those that had no insurance. Insurance companies are in this for profit and not loss.

Carlton Chang

Kaimuki

