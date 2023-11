Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In issuing the eighth emergency proclamation on the Maui wildfires, Gov. Josh Green on Monday extended a measure of stability for the thousands of displaced survivors still reeling from the Aug. 8 infernos. With the disaster relief period now extended through Jan. 5, it offers some breathing room to continue recovery through the holidays, which surely will be extra stressful.

Over the next two months, much headway must be made on housing for evacuees, moving from temporary shelters to longer-term units.