Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s encouraging to hear that the red-light traffic cameras are starting to have some effect in curbing accidents. Read more

It’s encouraging to hear that the red-light traffic cameras are starting to have some effect in curbing accidents.

So far, of the 10 Oahu intersections where cameras enforce red-light running, major crashes are trending downward at seven, are stable at two and up at one. Let’s keep the downward trend going, as the state’s two-year pilot project enters its second year this month.