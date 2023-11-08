comscore Ex-athletic director gets probation in theft case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Ex-athletic director gets probation in theft case

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2014 Glenn S. Nitta

    JAMM AQUINO / 2014

    Glenn S. Nitta

The 76-year-old former coach and Mililani High School athletic director, who pleaded no contest in June to six theft charges and two counts of failure to report income for stealing money from the school’s athletic booster club, received no jail time for his crimes. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Kaiser Permanente

Scroll Up