Food benefits stolen from 242 EBT cardholders in Hawaii

Hawaii residents relying on food stamps to feed their families have become the latest victims of fraud as cybercriminals steal funds from their Electronic Benefits Transfer cards.

The EBT cards are issued to qualified families as debit cards for the monthly federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Many low- income residents rely on the monthly boost to help put food on the table while paying other bills for basic needs.

Fraudsters have gained access to dozens of these cards in Hawaii to make unauthorized purchases or to drain the funds.

The state Department of Human Services, which administers the program, said at least 242 EBT cards have been compromised.

Affected cardholders can visit a DHS processing center to report fraudulent transactions and to request a replacement of their SNAP benefits and cards. The lost benefits must be reported to get a replacement.

“As we approach Thanksgiving and the holiday season we want those we serve to be able to get their food replacement benefit as soon as possible,” said DHS spokesperson Amanda Stevens in a statement. “So we are working diligently to provide the replacement benefits in a timely manner.”

In December 2022, Congress passed a law requiring states to replace SNAP benefits stolen via card skimming, cloning and other fraudulent activity. States can use federal funds to provide these replacements.

DHS on Monday issued an EBT fraud alert to make cardholders aware of the scams.

Dozens of alarmed EBT cardholders lined up Monday at various processing centers seeking to recoup their benefits, according to Stevens. She said claims had slowed by Tuesday, but the department is still receiving reports of stolen funds. Most of the fraud reports are based in urban Honolulu.

The department’s vendor, FIS Global, identified 12 more cards that were potentially compromised Tuesday, she said, bringing the total so far to 242. DHS is reaching out to those cardholders to inform them of the breach.

As of October, there were 87,223 households, representing roughly 162,700 individuals, receiving SNAP benefits in Hawaii, according to DHS.

The average SNAP benefit as of October is about $780 per household. Given that average, the total loss from 242 cardholders amounts to a loss of at least $188,000.

The Honolulu Police Department said the first report of the fraudulent use of EBT cards came in over the weekend. HPD is investigating more than a dozen such reports.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, card skimming occurs when devices illegally installed on ATMs or point-of-sale terminals capture card data or record personal identification numbers.

Criminals can then use the data to create fake EBT cards — also known as card cloning — to steal funds from those accounts. They also make fraudulent phone calls or text messages mimicking the official state agency to phish for EBT account information.

The USDA said a theft that resulted from any of these methods would be eligible for replacement.

A growing number of scammers are targeting EBT cardholders throughout the U.S., and states are cracking down on the thefts. The California Department of Social Services has identified nearly $40 million in stolen funds over a year from the skimming and cloning of victims’ EBT cards.

DHS encourages all SNAP clients to be proactive and check their EBT account for unusual transactions, and to be sure to keep their PINs and card numbers safe.

EBT cardholders should also know they have the option to freeze or unfreeze their accounts.

Additionally, EBT cardholders should know state agencies will never call or text asking for their PIN or card number, DHS said.

GUARDING AGAINST EBT FRAUD

Suspect a fraudulent transaction on your EBT card?

>> Report it to a DHS Processing Center and request a replacement card.

>> Contact the Public Assistance Information System at 1-855-643-1643 for more information.

Tips to prevent fraud

>> Avoid simple PINs and change your PIN at least once a month.

>> Keep your PIN and card number secret.

>> Beware of phishing schemes. State agencies/EBT processors will never call or text for your PIN or card number.

>> Check your EBT account regularly for unauthorized changes.

>> Block out-of-state and online transactions.

Source: DHS/USDA