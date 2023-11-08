comscore Hawaii Hochi to close Dec. 7, 6 days after Hawaii Herald | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Hawaii Hochi to close Dec. 7, 6 days after Hawaii Herald

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.

A week after the Hawaii Herald announced it would be closing Dec. 1, its owner said Tuesday that the company’s second publication — Hawaii Hochi — will also be shutting down. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Kaiser Permanente

Scroll Up