Honolulu Police Department warns of recent extortion scam

The Honolulu Police Department is warning the public about a rise in extortion cases over the past several weeks in which perpetrators impersonate law enforcement.

The perpetrators have used the names of real HPD officers, badge numbers and phone numbers in the scam.

Lt. Kelvin Hayakawa of the Criminal Investigation Division said Tuesday at a news conference at HPD that the scammers “falsely identify (themselves) as a Honolulu police officer or a sheriff and attempt to coerce money or personal information from the victim.”

“Victims may be told that they have to pay a fine for missing jury duty or that there are problems with their federal COVID loan,” Hayakawa said.

Hayakawa said that the highest dollar amount extorted was a little over $5,000, and that victims have lost cash, Bitcoin and gift cards worth several thousands of dollars.

The scam has occurred only over the phone and there is no pattern to where the calls are coming from, with some calls coming from local area codes and other calls coming from mainland numbers. Victims range from all ages.

While HPD receives a few reports of these types of scams each year, Hayakawa said the department has noticed an uptick in recent weeks. The scam is considered a criminal offense and is classified as extortion in the second degree. Perpetrators also face charges for impersonating a law enforcement officer.

“HPD wants to remind the public that law enforcement and government agencies do not solicit cash or payments by phone or email,” Hayakawa said. “If you are contacted by someone claiming to be law enforcement or government officials that are soliciting money or information, hang up immediately, and if a message is left, do not call back.”