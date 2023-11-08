comscore Honolulu Police Department warns of recent extortion scam | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Honolulu Police Department warns of recent extortion scam

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.

The Honolulu Police Department is warning the public about a rise in extortion cases over the past several weeks in which perpetrators impersonate law enforcement. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Kaiser Permanente

Scroll Up