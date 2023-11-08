Makiki affordable rental project completed
- By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:25 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to mark completion of an affordable rental project at 1427 Ernest St., at top.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Gov. Josh Green, left, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and project developer Paul Lam spoke in one of the units.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gov. Josh Green checked out the appliances Tuesday in one of the affordable rental units of the new building at 1427 Ernest St.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
