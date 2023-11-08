Hawaii News | Newswatch Palama Settlement gets $25K for digital arts By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Palama Settlement was recently awarded $25,000 in honor of Hawaiian Telcom’s 140th anniversary. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Palama Settlement was recently awarded $25,000 in honor of Hawaiian Telcom’s 140th anniversary. The technology company issued digital equity grants to support community organizations that are improving access to broadband internet service and digital literacy programs across the state. The grant will support Palama Settlement’s Digital Arts program, which has developed from a set of classes that taught the core basics of digital arts, to now comprise a cohesive offering of coding, animation, Lego robotics and design. “Digital arts is really the future.” said Samson Aiona, Palama Settlement executive director. “We are very grateful for the partnership we have developed with Hawaiian Telcom in progressing with us into the future.” “In an increasingly digital world, empowering underserved communities to stay connected through technology is critical to building a thriving Hawaii,” said Su Shin, Hawaiian Telcom president and Bell Charitable Foundation board member. Previous Story On the Move: Kaiser Permanente