Palama Settlement gets $25K for digital arts

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Palama Settlement was recently awarded $25,000 in honor of Hawaiian Telcom’s 140th anniversary. Read more

Palama Settlement was recently awarded $25,000 in honor of Hawaiian Telcom’s 140th anniversary. The technology company issued digital equity grants to support community organizations that are improving access to broadband internet service and digital literacy programs across the state.

The grant will support Palama Settlement’s Digital Arts program, which has developed from a set of classes that taught the core basics of digital arts, to now comprise a cohesive offering of coding, animation, Lego robotics and design.

“Digital arts is really the future.” said Samson Aiona, Palama Settlement executive director. “We are very grateful for the partnership we have developed with Hawaiian Telcom in progressing with us into the future.”

“In an increasingly digital world, empowering underserved communities to stay connected through technology is critical to building a thriving Hawaii,” said Su Shin, Hawaiian Telcom president and Bell Charitable Foundation board member.