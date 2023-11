Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kaiser Permanente has added three new physicians to its team:

>> Timothy Hagino, M.D., joins the derma­tology department at the Kaiser Permanente Kona Medical Office. He received his medical degree from the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Southern California. Most recently he worked at Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center and Straub Medical Center. Hagino is also an associate clinical professor at the UH Manoa.

>> Hanaa al-Khansa Nik Rushdi, M.D., joins the pediatric hospital medicine department at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She is board-certified in pediatrics and internal medicine and is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Most recently she worked as a pediatric hospitalist at Children’s Wisconsin Fox-Valley Hospital in Neena, Wis.

>> William Cervantes, M.D., joins the otorhinolaryngology department at the Kaiser Permanente Kona Medical Office. Most recently he worked as an otolaryngologist at the Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center in California. He is board-certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology and part of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

