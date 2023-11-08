comscore Recovery still on the horizon | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Recovery still on the horizon

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Inspectors of Lahaina residential areas worked at a property Tuesday on Hoapili Street. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has started a local hiring program to give the public a chance to help in the recovery.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Inspections of Lahaina residential areas destroyed in the Aug. 8 wildfire continued Tuesday. It’s been three months since the wildfires and the recovery process has been long for residences and businesses.

The need is still great on Maui at the three-month anniversary of the devastating wildfires that killed at least 99 people in Lahaina. Read more

