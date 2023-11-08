Recovery still on the horizon

By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Inspectors of Lahaina residential areas worked at a property Tuesday on Hoapili Street. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has started a local hiring program to give the public a chance to help in the recovery.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Inspections of Lahaina residential areas destroyed in the Aug. 8 wildfire continued Tuesday. It’s been three months since the wildfires and the recovery process has been long for residences and businesses.