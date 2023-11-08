Recovery still on the horizon

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

KAPALUA >> The need is still great on Maui at the three-month anniversary of the devastating wildfires that killed at least 99 people in Lahaina.

Gov. Josh Green is slated to provide a 90-day update on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts at noon today from the Governor’s Conference Room on the fifth floor of the state Capitol. Green’s address will be livestreamed on his Facebook page and carried on ‘Olelo Community Media Channel 54.

During the one-month and two-month anniversaries of the fires, local, state and federal governments focused on mustering an immediate disaster response. The two-month anniversary on Oct. 8 brought the added distraction of West Maui’s controversial phased reopening of tourism.

Tourism in West Maui reopened fully Nov. 1, and the slow recovery of visitor arrivals has garnered mixed reviews. Recovery has helped stem economic collapse on Maui by allowing some businesses to reopen, which supports jobs. However, critics have complained that the reopening has decreased the quality of life for the thousands of displaced fire survivors still living in West Maui hotels because they have nowhere else to go.

At the three-month anniversary of the fire, many fire survivors are still displaced and need immediate disaster response. Some are still scrambling to meet critical deadlines for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and for the U.S. Small Business Administration. Thursday is the last day for homeowners and renters who were affected by the Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui to apply for federal disaster assistance from FEMA. It’s also the last day to submit an application for a physical disaster loan from SBA, though businesses with economic losses have until May 10 to apply for an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

Insurance processing times and payouts have varied for those with insurance. Preliminary data released Monday by the state Insurance Division showed that the October West Maui and Upcountry wildfires by Sept. 30 had garnered 6,079 residential property and personal motor vehicle claims totaling more than $1.35 billion.

Insurance Division data shows that through Sept. 30 some 51% of the West Maui residential property loss claim total has been paid, while 85.6% of the motor vehicle claims have been paid. In Upcountry Maui, 49.4% of the residential property claims have been paid so far, while 84.7% of the motor vehicle claims have been paid.

Government continues to provide a response to immediate disaster needs, but with time is expected to begin shifting to recovery and resiliency building.

FEMA has begun a local hiring program. Closing dates also are coming up for those who want to apply for job openings on Maui and Oahu with FEMA that the agency says give “Hawaii residents an opportunity to help their communities recover from the Maui wildfires and build resilience before, during and after disasters like this one.”

For more details and information on available positions, visit USAJOBS.gov. Qualified individuals are encouraged to submit their resume directly to fema-dr4724-hi-hr@fema.dhs.gov.

Public updates

The first of four monthly community meetings to provide disaster recovery updates will be held today at the Lahaina Civic Center. The meeting will be led by Darryl Oliveira, the interim leader of the county’s Maui Emergency Management Agency. Gordon Ito, the state insurance commissioner, along with Cory Koger, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers chemist and debris subject matter expert, will speak at the meetings along with representatives from the state Department of Health and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The Wednesday updates, which start at 5:30 p.m., will run though Nov. 29. They also will be livestreamed and archived on the County of Maui Facebook page.

Mayor Richard Bissen said in a statement: “Our county, state and federal partners are continuing to work hard to ensure re-entry and recovery progress in a way that is safe, timely and compassionate. Mahalo to our Lahaina fire survivors and residents for their patience and resolve as we continue to navigate together these never-­before-seen recovery and re-entry challenges.”

The Maui County Council is holding a special council meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday to consider Bill 114 (2023), which proposes to fund the new Office of Recovery and adds new conditional language for a Lahaina Wildfire Final Disposition site in Olowalu.

The Council also plans to meet at 9 a.m. Nov. 20 to consider a bill to add Kamehameha Iki Park, located at 525 Front St., to the list of historic and cultural sites eligible for preservation and restoration under the Hawaiian Cultural Restoration Revolving Fund.

Alice Lee, who holds the seat for the Wailuku-Waihee-Waikapu residency area, said in a statement: “The council is again deviating from its normal calendar to ensure timely responses to the August wildfires as we strive for resilience and recovery. Council members understand the need for prompt action and are committed to meeting outside of our regularly scheduled meetings to work as efficiently as possible.”

Maui County continues to lift restrictions for owners and residents to visit properties in the disaster area. At the three-month anniversary, some fire survivors still have not had the opportunity to return home to survey the damage and gain closure.

Beginning Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., owners and residents with vehicle passes may begin visiting Zones 9-E and 10-E.

Zone 9-E includes properties on Hauola Place, Kahula Place, Kauhi Place, Keaka Place, Keaka Street, Kelawea Street, Kilauea Street and Lahainaluna Road.

Zone 10-E encompasses properties on Dickenson Street, Kuai Place, Lahainaluna Road., Mill Street, Paunau Street, Pauoa Street, Pauu Place, Pauwala Place and Pupu Place.

Two vehicle passes will be issued to property owners and renters who are able to verify property ownership or residency.

Vehicle pass applications and on-site distribution for Zones 9-E and 10-E will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Thursday at the Lahaina Civic Center, the County of Maui Kalana O Maui building lobby area and Kako‘o Maui at Maui Mall (near Subway). Nonprofits will provide complimentary personal protective equipment kits during the vehicle pass distribution.

It is advised that those reentering the area use personal protective equipment as many hazards remain. For full safety details, visit mauirecovers.org. For air quality information, visit health.hawaii.gov/­mauiwildfires/.

Maui County’s Unsafe Water Advisory is still in effect for these residential zones. To view the water advisory, visit mauicounty.gov/water.

Ongoing challenges

The county also is continuing to respond to ongoing challenges like drought that affect fire conditions and daily residential life. In recent years, data from the National Weather Service and the U.S. Drought Monitor has shown that Maui County has experienced the worst drought conditions in the state.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s winter forecast expects less rainfall for the wet season of October through April 2024, and put Maui in the “extreme” category for drought conditions.

The Maui County Department of Water Supply issued a Stage 2 water shortage declaration for Upcountry water service areas, which covers Makawao, Upper and Lower Kula, Haiku, Pukalani, Kokomo, Kaupakalua, Ulumalu, Ulupalakua and Kanaio.

The declaration bans using water for irrigation, watering lawns, washing vehicles or other nonessential activities. Also, the use of temporary construction meters is prohibited. Those who violate the declaration could face fines.

DWS has had a Stage 1 water shortage declaration in effect for Upcountry Maui since Oct. 26 out of concern for drought and other factors such as fire mitigation. A Stage 1 declaration is issued by the DWS director with the approval of the mayor if anticipated water demand is projected to exceed available water supply by anywhere from 1% to 15%.

DWS Director John Stufflebean said in a statement that the anticipated daily water demand in Upcountry Maui is currently exceeding supply by 20%.

“This is being managed by drawing from storage reservoirs, but the reservoirs are now at a level that action is needed to reduce demand by 20%,” Stufflebean said. “The purpose of the storage reservoirs was to carry us from wet season to wet season, however, since this wet season is expected to be below average, action is needed.”