comscore Elijah Robinson is making an impact for UH coming off the edge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Elijah Robinson is making an impact for UH coming off the edge

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.
  • STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM Elijah Robinson

    STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Elijah Robinson

  • TREVOR CAMELLO / HAWAII ATHLETICS Eljiah Robinson put a hit on Nevada quarterback AJ Bianco on Saturday in Reno, Nev.

    TREVOR CAMELLO / HAWAII ATHLETICS

    Eljiah Robinson put a hit on Nevada quarterback AJ Bianco on Saturday in Reno, Nev.

The pass rusher was in no hurry. After patiently waiting … and waiting … defensive end Elijah Robinson broke into the Hawaii football rotation two weeks ago and then made a thudding impact. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – November 8, 2023

Scroll Up