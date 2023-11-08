comscore Hawaii opens with tough matchup at No. 15 Stanford | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii opens with tough matchup at No. 15 Stanford

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM First-team All-Big West guard Lily Wahinekapu, above shooting, returns for Hawaii as the Rainbow Wahine open the season against Stanford today, while the Cardinal are led by preseason All-America forward Cameron Brink.

  • AP / MARCH 2023 Cameron Brink. right defending. The 6-foot-4 senior is the two-time defending Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. Brink had 15 points, nine rebounds, five blocks and three steals in a win over UH last season, while Wahinekapu had a team-high 12. Stanford is ranked No. 15 in AP’s preseason poll.

Laura Beeman admitted at media day last month there are times she looks at the schedule she puts together leading into a season and wonders if maybe it’s a little too much. Read more

