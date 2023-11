Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Quinn Maretzki (Punahou), Army: Was perfect with three field goals and two extra points in a 23-3 upset of Air Force. He matched his long of 45 yards and made his other ones from 40 and 38 yards. Maretzki is 10-for-12 on field goals this year and hasn’t missed any of his 17 PATs. Read more

FOOTBALL

>> Lokahi Pauole (Kamehameha), Central Florida: Started on the offensive line and helped the Golden Knights rack up 228 yards rushing and 393 total yards in a 28-26 win over Cincinnati. Wahiawa’s Bula Schmidt, who prepped in Washington, started at center.

>> Darius Muasau (Mililani), UCLA: Was in on eight tackles, two of them solo, in a 27-10 loss to Arizona. It was his most tackles since he had nine in the season opener against Coastal Carolina. He also broke up a pass.

>> Taulia Tagovailoa (Kapolei), Maryland: Threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns in a 51-15 loss to Penn State. He threw an interception and was sacked six times, but his passer rating of 80.3 was his best in a month. Tagovailoa was chosen as one of 35 quarterbacks eligible for the Davey O’Brien Award earlier in the week.

>> Roman Wilson (Saint Louis), Michigan: Had career highs of nine catches for 143 yards in a 41-13 trouncing of Purdue. He also ran the ball once for 10 yards. Wilson is No. 2 in the NCAA in receiving touchdowns with 10.

>> Jayden Maiava (Kaimuki), UNLV: Threw for 247 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 56-14 win over New Mexico. He only missed five of his 18 pass attempts and ran four times for 10 yards. He was named the Mountain West’s Freshman of the Week for the third time and is second among FBS freshmen in completion percentage (64.9) and third in passing efficiency (150.7).

>> Marist Liufau (Punahou), Notre Dame: Was named one of 12 finalists for the Butkus Award. Liufau is among the top 10 nationally in pressures and coverage this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Liufau can become the fourth Notre Dame linebacker to win the award, joining Manti Te’o, Jaylon Smith and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Liufau had four tackles, three of them solo, in Notre Dame’s 31-23 loss to Clemson.

>> Dillon Gabriel (Mililani), Oklahoma: Threw for 344 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 27-24 loss to Oklahoma State. Gabriel, the top passer in the Big 12, was named one of 35 players eligible for the Davey O’Brien Award. Gabriel is 343 passing yards from passing Hawaii’s Colt Brennan for No. 10 in NCAA history. He passed Mason Rudolph, Sean Mannion and Brett Rypien to get to No. 13 on the list this week.

>> Tupu Alualu (Moanalua), San Diego State: Had four tackles and a sack in a 32-24 loss to Utah State. It was his first sack since Sept. 2 against Idaho State.

>> Zion Tupuola-Fetui (Pearl City), Washington: Had 11⁄2 sacks in a 52-42 win over Southern California, his only two tackles of the day. It was his first multi-sack game since Sept. 16 and he also forced his first fumble of the season. His strip sack of Caleb Williams came with 1:18 left in the first half. Tupuola-Fetui learned that his father died a week earlier.

“This week was really hard, but I knew my dad would want me to play,” Tupuola-Fetui told KJR Seattle. “He loves this game, he loves UW and I knew I’d just be doing him wrong if I didn’t play.”

>> Julius Buelow (Kapolei), Washington: Started on the offensive line and helped the Huskies to 572 yards in a 52-42 win over Southern California. Washington churned out 316 yards on the ground and 256 in the air and quarterback Michael Penix was sacked only once.

>> Aaron Faumui (Kapolei), Virginia: Had five tackles, half of them for losses and three of them solo, in a 45-17 loss to Georgia Tech. His other tackles were for no gain and 3 yards.

>> Junior Wily (Saint Louis), Wagner: Had six tackles, one for a loss, and a pass breakup in a 34-26 loss to Duquesne. it was his first time having a tackle for loss in back-to-back contests. He is fifth in the Northeast Conference with 64 tackles.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Aria McComber (Punahou), Brigham Young: Had a season-high four aces in a sweep of Cincinnati with six assists and five digs.

>> Melie Vaioleti (Kahuku), Brown: Had 10 digs in a match for the first time in her career, hitting the number in a win over Dartmouth. The freshman entered the contest with 25 career digs in 38 sets.

>> Jolei Akima (Moanalua), Cal Poly: Returned home and had 23 digs in a win at Hawaii, eight more than she had when the two teams played in California in October.

>> Nadia Kaonohi (Kamehameha), Cal State Fullerton: Dug up 22 shots in a loss to UC Davis, the first time she has had more than 20 since the season opener against San Diego State in August. She had 13 digs two days earlier in a loss to UC Riverside, she has a streak of double-digit digs in three straight matches for the first time this season.

>> Kate Yoshimoto (Punahou), Colorado State: Was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week for her efforts in wins over Wyoming and San Jose State. Yoshimoto had 32 digs in the two matches and had a reception percentage of .964. It is the first weekly award of her career. She already has more digs (358) than she had all of last year and is third on the program’s career list for digs per set with 3.29.

>> Kaulana Kalulu-Sugai (Damien), Delaware State: Had her first double-double in more than a month with 24 assists and 13 digs in a win over North Carolina Central. She also added a career-high five aces and has nine in her past two matches.

>> Lyric Love (King Kekaulike), Jacksonville: Fell just short of her first double-double with nine kills and nine blocks in a loss to Lipscomb.

>> Kristen McDaniel (‘Iolani), North Carolina State: Dished out 29 assists to go with 16 digs in a loss to Boston College, then had 18 and eight with a season high four aces in a victory over Syracuse. She is up to third in the program’s record book in career assists with 2,777 and matches played (127).

>> Heipua Tautua’a (Waianae), San Diego State: Put down a season-high 14 kills on 30 attempts in a loss to Fresno State in her 96th career collegiate match. Fellow Hawaii product Bailey Darnell (Radford) had 12 digs and led the way with a season-high four aces in the match.

>> Elena Oglivie (‘Iolani), Stanford: Nearly had the first double-double of her celebrated career with nine assists and 24 digs in a win over Washington. She has had double-digit digs in nine straight contests. She picked up her eighth Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week award. She passed Kristin Klein for fifth in program history with 1,464 digs and is third in digs per set with 4.31.

>> Makena Tong (University), UC Riverside: Dished out 21 assists in a win over Cal State Fullerton and then put up 22 assists in a win over UC Irvine two days later. She has had double-digit assists in five straight matches.

>> Siena DeCambra (Baldwin), Louisiana: She dished out 46 assists with 13 digs in a loss to Southern Mississippi and then passed out 32 with seven digs in a win over the Eagles a night later. She was named the Sun Belt Setter of the Week before the weekend.

>> Kaia Dunford (Punahou), Missouri-Kansas City: Scored 14 kills with eight digs in a loss to Omaha and celebrated her senior night two days later with 13 kills with 10 digs in a win over Denver. She has had double-figure kills in five straight matches.

>> Isha Knight (Kamehameha), UNLV: Dug up 13 shots in a loss to Fresno State and then picked up 21 digs in a win over rival Nevada two nights later.

>> Aleeyah Galdeira (Kamehameha), North Texas: Had 38 digs in a split of two matches against Wichita State, continuing her march up the school’s career digs chart. She is now 14 away from passing school Hall of Famer Sarah Wiley for second place. She has had 14 or more digs in her past seven matches, so she should reach the milestone on Friday at home against Rice.

>> Shelby Capllonch (Damien), Utah State: Put away 10 kills in a win over New Mexico and then nearly had a double-double with 15 kills and nine digs in a win over Boise State to run the Aggies’ winning streak to 11. She has had 10 or more kills in her past four contests.

>> Marley Roe (Kamehameha), Utah Tech: Dished out 25 assists and dug up 15 shots in a win over Southern Utah. She has had double-digit kills in seven straight matches since taking the primary setter’s job from sophomore Meg Carter.

SOCCER

>> Jena Johannes (Maui), New Mexico State: Played every minute of both matches last week, a win over Sam Houston and a loss to Liberty. She has not missed a minute of a match since September, a stretch of nine straight contests. Liberty scored on her defense twice, the Aggies had not given up multiple scores in two matches in six straight events.

>> Cece Jenkins (Mililani), Portland State: Scored the first goal of her career in a win over Idaho State, burying her only shot from 35 yards out in 33 minutes to break a 1-1 tie. She came off the bench against Idaho in her next match and played 24 minutes but missed her only shot.

> Ellie Gusman (Punahou), South Dakota State: Scored the first game-winning goal of her career with the lone tally in a win over Omaha. Gusman came off the bench in the 60th minute and scored the deciding goal six minutes later. She subbed out after her score and only played 15 minutes in the match.

>> Kitty Jones Black (Kamehameha), Nevada Las Vegas: Scored two goals in a draw with New Mexico in her first start since playing Hawaii in September and held her starting spot for two more matches, but the Rebels were shut out by Utah State and Boise State. She returned to the bench for a 1-0 win over Nevada.

>> Nicole Olanda (Aiea), Utah Valley: Closed her career in style with an assist in each of her last three games, wins over Utah Tech and Southern Utah and a loss to Grand Canyon in a Western Athletic Conference semifinal. Olanda played all 90 minutes of the final match and ends her career with three goals and 15 assists in 96 NCAA matches.