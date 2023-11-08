Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – November 8, 2023 Today Updated 9:50 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today VOLLEYBALL PacWest women: Dominican vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gym. New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Division I Tournament: Quarterfinals. At Moanalua: Moanalua vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Baldwin, 7 p.m. At McKinley: Roosevelt vs. Kamehameha- Hawaii, 5 p.m.; Punahou vs. Mililani, 7 p.m. New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Division II Tournament: Quarterfinals. At Kalani: Hawaii Baptist vs. Hawaii Prep, 5 p.m.; Maui Prep vs. Mid-Pacific, 7 p.m. At Kaimuki: Damien vs. Waialua, 5 p.m.; University High vs. Seabury Hall, 7 p.m. Consolation semifinals: At Kalani, Waipahu vs. Kapaa, 3:30 p.m. At Kaimuki, Kau vs. University High, 3:30 p.m. THURSDAY VOLLEYBALL PacWest women: Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gym. New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Division I Tournament: Semifinals at Moanalua: Roosevelt/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner vs. Punahou/Mililani winner, 5 p.m.; Moanalua/Kamehameha winner vs. Kapolei/Baldwin winner, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at McKinley: Moanalua/ Kamehameha loser vs. Kapolei/Baldwin loser, 5 p.m.; Roosevelt/Kamehameha- Hawaii loser vs. Punahou/Mililani loser, 7 p.m. New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Division II Tournament: Semifinals at Kalani, Damien/Waialua winner vs. Seabury Hall/University High winner, 5 p.m.; Maui Prep/Mid-Pacific winner vs. Hawaii Baptist/ Hawaii Prep, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at Kaimuki, Maui Prep/Mid-Pacific loser vs. Hawaii Baptist/Hawaii Prep loser, 5 p.m.; Damien/Waialua loser vs. Seabury Hall/University High loser, 6:30 p.m. Consolation final at Kaimuki: Waipahu/Kapaa winner vs. Kau/Konawaena loser, 3:30 p.m. FOOTBALL UH schedule (3-7 overall; 1-4 Mountain West) Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt L, 28-35 Sept. 1 vs. Stanford L, 24-37 Sept. 9 vs. Albany W, 31-20 Sept. 16 at No. 13 Oregon L, 10-55 Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. W, 20-17 Sept. 30 at UNLV L, 20-44 Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St. L, 34-41 Oct. 21 at New Mexico L, 21-42 Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State L, 0-35 Nov. 4 at Nevada W, 27-14 Saturday vs. Air Force 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at Wyoming 9 a.m. Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St. 6 p.m. COLLEGE SCORES Tuesday Ball State 20, Northern Illinois 17 Western Michigan 38, Central Michigan 28 Ohio 20, Buffalo 10 SOCCER COLLEGE WOMEN United Soccer Coaches Top 25 NCAA Division II Poll Records through Sunday PV Rec 1. College of Saint Rose 1 17-0-1 2. Ashland 2 16-0-3 3. Lee 3 14-0-4 4. Colorado School of Mines 7 14-2-3 5. University of Charleston 6 16-0-3 6. Lenoir-Rhyne 10 13-0-3 7. Washburn 8 16-2-1 8. Northern Michigan 11 14-1-4 9. Catawba 4 16-2-0 10. Dallas Baptist 14 12-0-4 11. Embry-Riddle Aeront. (Fla.) 16 12-1-3 12. Kutztown 12 14-0-5 13. Point Loma RV 10-3-1 14. Adelphi 15 11-2-4 15. Central Missouri 17 14-3-2 16. Seattle Pacific 20 12-2-5 17. Florida Tech 22 12-1-3 18. Colorado Mesa 18 14-3-1 19. Mercyhurst 21 16-2-1 20. Minnesota State-Mankato 19 11-3-5 21. West Florida 9 15-2-1 22. North Georgia 23 14-2-2 23. Maryville U. of St. Louis 25 13-2-3 24. Concordia Irvine 5 11-2-2 25. Hawaii Hilo 13 10-2-2 Also receiving votes: Southern New Hampshire, Nova Southeastern, Cal State-Los Angeles, Colorado-Colorado Springs, Mississippi College, Fort Hays State, Flagler, Grand Valley State, Regis, West Chester, Western Washington. VOLLEYBALL BIG WEST WOMEN’S STANDINGS Conference Overall UCSB 13-1 .929 23-3 .885 Long Beach St. 12-2 .857 18-6 .750 Hawaii 10-4 .714 17-8 .680 Cal Poly 10-4 .714 16-10 .615 UC San Diego 9-5 .643 17-9 .654 UC Davis 7-7 .500 12-12 .500 UC Irvine 6-8 .429 8-17 .320 UC Riverside 5-9 .357 6-20 .231 CS Northridge 3-11 .214 5-20 .200 CSU Bakersfield 2-12 .143 6-20 .231 CS Fullerton 0-14 .000 1-22 .043 Today Cal State Northridge at UC Davis, 1 p.m. Thursday CSU Bakersfield at UC Riverside, 3 p.m. Cal State Fullerton at UC Irvine, 4 p.m. Friday Hawaii at UC Irvine, 4 p.m. UC San Diego at Cal Poly, 5 p.m. Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m. Saturday CSU Bakersfield at UC Davis, 11 a.m. Hawaii at Cal State Fullerton, 2 p.m. CS Northridge at UC Riverside, 2 p.m. UC San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m. Long Beach State at Cal Poly, 5 p.m. UH WOMEN’S Schedule (17-8 overall; 10-4 Big West) Aug. 25 vs. Northwestern* W, 3-2 Aug. 26 vs. San Diego* W, 3-1 Aug. 27 vs. Oregon* L, 0-3 Aug. 31 vs. USC W, 3-2 Sept. 2 vs. USC W, 3-1 Sept. 7 vs. Liberty# L, 2-3 Sept. 8 vs. Pepperdine# W, 3-0 Sept. 10 vs. UCLA# L, 1-3 Sept. 14 at TCU% L, 1-3 Sept. 15 vs. Western Carolina% W, 3-0 Sept. 16 vs. Florida State% W, 3-0 Sept. 22 vs. CSU Bakersfield! W, 3-0 Sept. 24 vs. CS Northridge! W, 3-0 Sept. 29 at Long Beach State! L, 0-3 Sept. 30 at UC San Diego! W, 3-0 Oct. 6 vs. CS Fullerton! W, 3-0 Oct. 7 vs. UC Irvine! W, 3-0 Oct. 13 at UC Santa Barbara! L, 2-3 Oct. 14 at Cal Poly! W, 3-1 Oct. 17 at UC Davis! W, 3-0 Oct. 21 vs. UC Riverside! W, 3-0 Oct. 27 at CS Northridge! W, 3-0 Oct. 28 at CSU Bakersfield! W, 3-0 Nov. 3 vs. Cal Poly! L, 2-3 Nov. 4 vs. UC Santa Barbara! L, 0-3 Friday at UC Irvine! 4 p.m. Saturday at CS Fullerton! 2 p.m. Nov. 17 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m. Nov. 18 vs. Long Beach State! 7 p.m. The Big West Championship is Nov. 23-25 in Long Beach, Calif. Home matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center *—Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic #—Outrigger Volleyball Challenge %—Fight in the Fort (Fort Worth, Texas) !—Big West match PACWEST STANDINGS Conference Overall Point Loma 16-0 1.000 19-4 .826 Chaminade 14-3 .824 26-3 .897 Azusa Pacific 12-4 .750 15-9 .625 Biola 11-5 .688 15-8 .652 Concordia 9-6 .600 13-10 .565 Westmont 8-9 .471 11-13 .458 Hawaii Hilo 7-9 .438 10-14 .417 Fresno Pacific 6-11 .353 10-16 .385 Academy of Art 3-13 .188 4-19 .174 Hawaii Pacific 3-14 .176 3-18 .143 Dominican 0-15 .000 0-22 .000 Today Concordia Irvine at Fresno Pacific, 4 p.m. Dominican at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. Thursday Westmont at Azusa Pacific, 4 p.m. Point Loma at Biola, 5 p.m. Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. Friday Dominican at Chaminade, 7 p.m. Saturday Biola at Fresno Pacific, 1 p.m. Azusa Pacific at Concordia Irvine, 3 p.m. Point Loma at Westmont, 5 p.m. Academy of Art at Chaminade, 5 p.m. Dominican at Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. Sunday Academy of Art at Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. CHEERLEADING Zippy’s/HHSAA State Championships At Stan Sheriff Center Monday All-Girl Division 1. Moanalua 45.333. 2. Sacred Hearts 43.650. 3. Mililani 42.217. 4. ‘Iolani 41.783. 5. Waipahu 38.950. 6. Kapolei 37.950. 7. Kaiser 36.950. 8. Kamehameha-Hawaii 34.617. 9. Waiakea 34.250. 10. Kealakehe 33.450. 11. Castle 30.833. Coed Division 1. Radford 46.383. 2. Pac-Five 40.983. 3. Hilo 40.533. 4. Maui 40.100. 5. Kapaa 36.967. 6. McKinley 35.400. Previous Story Television and radio – November 8, 2023