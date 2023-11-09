Column: Feel kinship with animals: help wildlife out during drought

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Wildlife has it hard in Hawaii. Suffering from internal and external parasites constantly sapping whatever energy they can get from the food they can find, families of sheep, goats and pigs struggle to survive, and must dodge dogs, hunters and government eradicators. Many are shot and injured, escaping to merely slowly die from a gunshot wound or dog attack.

Now, with Hawaii in serious drought conditions, wildlife is suffering even more, and needs our help.

Unfortunately, in Hawaii there is a conflict between the humane treatment of animals, and the eradication of invasive species.

The problem is that most of Hawaii’s wildlife consists of species that the government is mandated to maintain for hunting and food security, including pigs, sheep and goats, but these species are now also considered “invasive” and are targeted for eradication.

This means the government must try to eradicate the same species it must try to protect and encourage.

A drought is nature’s way to cull wild animal populations. It requires no money or environmental review. And it presents wildlife officials with the option of providing water, using established watering stations, or leave these water stations empty, which has recently happened.

Of course, some people are concerned about the welfare of these animals, regardless of their immigration status. They may be nonnative animals, but some people believe they still should be given water and kept from starving. The politics of environmental nativism does not stop caring people from feeling compassion for animals.

Should you be humane to a species the government wants to eradicate, and give these animals water during a drought? To anyone who has a heart and has seen them suffering from drought, the answer is a resounding “yes.”

This should be self-evident for anyone who respects animals and their needs.

Besides ethical considerations, there are also practical reasons for supporting wildlife during the drought.

When animals are thirsty, they come to the edges of roads, looking for moisture. This increases traffic accidents.

Thirsty animals are more likely to girdle trees looking for moisture. Providing water to wildlife saves plants, too.

Droughts also cause reduced food, leading hungry animals to become a nuisance in agricultural and residential areas. Providing some food and water could help animals through the lean time, and mitigate damage from wildlife.

Maintaining wildlife that consumes wild grasses helps prevent overgrown grasslands and reduces fire risk from drought.

We must show respect and proper stewardship of Hawaii’s wildlife, which can sustain people during hard times. This goes for the government, too.

Keep in mind that, in addition to mammals, birds also need water and food during drought, as do lizards. Putting out a dish of water, some bird seed, and maybe a ripe banana would be much appreciated by the animals near you.

Everyone can make a difference. We all have seen images of people suffering from lack of food and water. Humans do not have a monopoly on the ability to suffer. And our sympathy and empathy is not limited to our species.

Feel the kinship we have with the other animals with whom we share these wonderful, but drought-suffering, islands. We’re all in this together.