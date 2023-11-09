Letter: So proud of grace shown by UH Rainbow Wahine

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Like the other 6,000-plus Rainbow Wahine volleyball fans at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center this past Saturday, I felt so disappointed because of our loss to UC Santa Barbara. This, after losing to Cal Poly the night before. UGH!

This letter, however, is about what happened after the game. No doubt, the team meeting was a downer and coming back out for the scheduled post-game autograph session was so very difficult. But come out they did, both players and coaches. They were extremely gracious, signing their autographs, posing for photos, and even thanking us for coming out and supporting them. So much class!

So, yeah, of course I felt disappointed on Saturday — but even more so, I felt very proud and grateful for Coach Robyn Ah Mow, her staff, and the talented and wonderful young ladies who play for and represent our Hawaii Nei. Mahalo nui loa! Keep your heads up and continue doing your best! Go, ’Bows!

Stephen Chinen

Mililani

