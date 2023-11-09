Off the news: Do the crime, do the time — right? Wrong

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is outrageous that Glenn S. Nitta, 76, who stole $406,000 from the Mililani High School booster fund — betraying thousands of kids, as well as the trust of school peers and parents — received no prison time for his crime. Prosecutors had requested up to 10 years, but Circuit Judge Catherine Remigio instead opted for just four years probation, repayment of embezzled funds (which has already occurred via a check), and $155,000 in fines, in $100 monthly payments.

Talk about a paltry slap on the wrist, for Nitta’s use of stolen money, tax- and interest-free. No jail time sends a terrible, no-deterrence message to any other greedy white-collar criminal whose hand gets caught in a school’s bountiful cookie jar.