Off the news: Do the crime, do the time — right? Wrong | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Do the crime, do the time — right? Wrong

It is outrageous that Glenn S. Nitta, 76, who stole $406,000 from the Mililani High School booster fund — betraying thousands of kids, as well as the trust of school peers and parents — received no prison time for his crime. Read more

