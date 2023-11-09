Another memorial planned for lives lost in Lahaina fire
By Allison Schaefers
Today
Updated 1:42 a.m.
The Rev. Chris Singer from Lutheran Church Charities of Northbrook, Ill., which operates the Hearts of Mercy & Compassion Ministry, was at the memorial Wednesday to pay his respects.
Wednesday marked three months since the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfires. The memorial consisting of some 100 crosses erected for the victims stood Wednesday adorned with lei, flags and photos at the intersection of Lahainaluna Road and the bypass highway.