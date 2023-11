Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Maui County Department of Water Supply declared a Stage 2 water shortage Wednesday. The shortage prohibits Upcountry residents from using water for “irrigation, watering lawns, washing vehicles or other nonessential activities,” according to a county news release.

According to the release, conservation is needed following low surface water flow and little rainfall due to ongoing drought conditions. Maui DWS said daily water demand is exceeding supply by 20 percent.

The announcement comes two days after the Hawaii County Department of Water Supply said it will “closely monitor” its public water systems in response to worsening drought conditions on Hawaii island.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Nov. 2, shows that more than 86 percent of Hawaii island is experiencing severe drought conditions. Additionally, multiple localized portions of the island are experiencing extreme drought, mainly due to agricultural conditions.

The map’s findings support the National Weather Service’s forecast of an ongoing increase in drought conditions, which are expected to peak January through February, and continue throughout next year.

“Overall vegetation health based on satellite data has been pretty bad in some areas. Rainfall data has been really low, and also stream flow has been really low across the Big Island,” said Kevin Kodama, a hydrologist at the National Weather Service.