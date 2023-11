Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Insurance Co. of Hawaii has promoted two members of its team:

>> Lance Kishimoto has been promoted to assistant vice president. During his 15-year career with First Insurance, Kishimoto has held positions of increasing seniority in the underwriting department, most recently serving as manager. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

>> Joni Nham has been appointed as assistant vice president. Nham started with First Insurance in 2002 as a workers’ compensation senior technical specialist and served as manager prior to her promotion. She currently oversees the company’s workers’ compensation, personal injury protection and claims support units. Nham earned her Bachelor of Science in human resource management from the University of Oregon.

