Sword attack victim faces trial in unrelated stabbing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Sword attack victim faces trial in unrelated stabbing

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
The victim of a sword attack that occurred outside a Waikiki 7-Eleven store is scheduled to go on trial in an unrelated case in which he himself is accused of stabbing an elderly man in the heart, chest and face. Read more

