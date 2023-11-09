comscore Chaminade volleyball ranked No. 1 in West | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade volleyball ranked No. 1 in West

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.

The Chaminade volleyball team claimed the No. 1 spot in the NCAA Division II West Regional rankings, released Wednesday. Read more

