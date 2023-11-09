Hawaii Beat | Sports Chaminade volleyball ranked No. 1 in West By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:13 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Chaminade volleyball team claimed the No. 1 spot in the NCAA Division II West Regional rankings, released Wednesday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Chaminade volleyball team claimed the No. 1 spot in the NCAA Division II West Regional rankings, released Wednesday. It was the first time in school history the Silverswords were ranked No. 1 in the region. Chaminade (26-3, 14-3 PacWest) is 4-2 against teams in the current rankings with the losses coming to Point Loma, which is ranked third. Cal State San Bernardino is ranked second and Seattle Pacific fourth. The top eight teams in the final rankings will receive bids to the NCAA West Regional. The 64-team NCAA D-II tournament field will be announced Nov. 20. Chaminade, ranked No. 15, will conclude the regular season with three home matches starting Friday. Hilo women’s soccer retains No. 6 spot The Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer team retained the No. 6 spot in the NCAA Division II West Regional rankings, released Wednesday. The top six teams will earn berths in the NCAA West Regional. Seattle Pacific, Point Loma and Cal State Los Angeles claimed the top three spots. The complete NCAA tournament field will be announced Monday. The Vulcans (10-2-2, 6-2-1 PacWest) conclude the regular season Sunday against Chaminade. Previous Story Elijah Robinson is making an impact for UH coming off the edge Next Story Television and radio – November 9, 2023