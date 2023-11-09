Chaminade volleyball ranked No. 1 in West

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade volleyball team claimed the No. 1 spot in the NCAA Division II West Regional rankings, released Wednesday. Read more

The Chaminade volleyball team claimed the No. 1 spot in the NCAA Division II West Regional rankings, released Wednesday.

It was the first time in school history the Silverswords were ranked No. 1 in the region.

Chaminade (26-3, 14-3 PacWest) is 4-2 against teams in the current rankings with the losses coming to Point Loma, which is ranked third. Cal State San Bernardino is ranked second and Seattle Pacific fourth.

The top eight teams in the final rankings will receive bids to the NCAA West Regional. The 64-team NCAA D-II tournament field will be announced Nov. 20.

Chaminade, ranked No. 15, will conclude the regular season with three home matches starting Friday.

Hilo women’s soccer retains No. 6 spot

The Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer team retained the No. 6 spot in the NCAA Division II West Regional rankings, released Wednesday.

The top six teams will earn berths in the NCAA West Regional. Seattle Pacific, Point Loma and Cal State Los Angeles claimed the top three spots. The complete NCAA tournament field will be announced Monday.

The Vulcans (10-2-2, 6-2-1 PacWest) conclude the regular season Sunday against Chaminade.