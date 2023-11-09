Prep student-athletes put pen to paper on letter of intent signing day

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mua Williams is the classic “speak softly and carry a big stick” kind of performer.

On Wednesday, it was the power of her pen that opened the next chapter of her illustrious career. The Kamehameha senior and the returning Star-Advertiser All-State Softball Position Player of the Year lets her mighty softball bat do all the talking. On Wednesday, she was up by 5 a.m. to ride from Waimanalo to the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani, putting pen to paper with a signed National Letter of Intent to play for Georgia.

“They’re super nice. The campus is beautiful. The people there were very kind to me, very welcoming,” Williams said.

Her top three choices included Washington and Florida State. She visited UW’s campus and couldn’t quite get over the sloshy, wet weather.

“That was actually my dream school when I was growing up. The people there were amazing. Coaches, everyone there was super nice to me. I just couldn’t handle the weather,” she said.

Williams got to experience early spring conditions — rainy — and the lush green summer of Seattle.

“That was the major factor,” she said. “It was a really hard choice.”

Williams, a shortstop who also played catcher during her earlier seasons, batted .463 with 10 home runs, 30 RBIs and 16 runs scored as a junior. The staff at Georgia was clear about what they like in her.

“They really thought I was a fun person to be around. When I was there, I was talking too much, I feel like. I was asking questions prior to my visit because I was keeping in touch with (assistant) coach JT (D’Amico),” she said.

Williams’ family may have been rooting for a West Coast landing.

“My family is supportive, but at the same time, it’s kind of like, oh, this is a big move. It’s going to be super far for them. They’re my No. 1 supporters. It’s going to be way different,” she said. “But I’m so ready.”

The event was hosted by Education-1st and the Aloha Leadership Foundation. In all, 57 student-athletes signed letters of intent at the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani. Twenty-one signees, or 37%, were from Punahou. Others signed LOIs at their home campuses.

Wednesday’s ceremony was a non-football signing event. The early signing day for football players is in December, which had an effect on the ratio of female-to-male signees.

“There are more Title IX sports, more women’s sports being made available over the last five years. More softball, more soccer programs are popping up,” longtime event co-coordinator Kawika Kane noted.

Punahou senior Xehlia Salanoa was one of 17 soccer players at the ceremony who signed their LOIs. Her father, Radford football coach Fred Salanoa, was happy to see another of his children earn a free college education. Telling him about the final decision to sign with Cal State Northridge was a memorable moment for Xehlia Salanoa.

“He actually got emotional. He was tearing up a bit. He’s very thankful and I’m thankful for my parents, for the sacrifices they made. Letting me go on all these trips, paying for my education to go to a good school, as well,” she said. “I’ve still got four sisters under me.”

CSUN is a place that makes her smile.

“The coaches are very welcoming. The campus is super nice and the team is super sweet. I like the way they play soccer,” she said. “CSUN really caught my eye, especially with how interested the coach was and showing me support.”

Salanoa was one of nine Leahi Soccer Club players who signed on Wednesday. Another was Laule‘a Ah Mook Sang of Punahou, who signed with Hawaii.

“I wanted to go away at first, but when I went on my official visit, I realized that home is where I want to be. I’m really excited to represent Hawaii,” she said. “I always wanted to pay for my own education and for my parents not to worry.”

Ah Mook Sang plans to major in business administration.

Tennis standout Payton Jim On of Punahou signed with Santa Clara.

“Santa Clara provided a nice education as well as a perfect location for me. Not too far away from home in case anything bad happens,” he said. “And my family can come visit me.”

He also considered the Naval Academy.

“I felt like I fit more in at Santa Clara. The coaches at both schools are great, but Santa Clara is a great environment for me,” Jim On said. “Shoutout to coach Randy (Morris). My family, my two siblings for pushing me and setting the bar super high. It’s tough to beat, but I’m getting there.”

A classic grinder, Jim On has advice for young players.

“Just keep working hard, trust the process, be disciplined, and love to compete,” said Jim On, who plans to major in economics. “And represent everyone around you the best you can.”

Maryknoll All-State softball infielder Jenna Sniffen signed her letter with Arizona.

“The environment and coaches, the people are super welcoming. The atmosphere is awesome and fit me well. It’s close to home,” she said. “Arizona has been my dream school since I was a little kid.”

Sniffen, a third baseman, batted .684 with six HRs, 19 RBIs and 30 runs scored as a junior. Her advice for young players: “Never give up on your dreams. Don’t think something is impossible. Everything is achievable. I’d like to thank my parents and my family for all their sacrifices over all the years.”

Sniffen’s journey has been unique. As a sophomore, she led Maryknoll to its first state title as the All-State Pitcher of the Year.

“She’s always been driven. I just kept her focused on that path,” said her father, Shannon.

Her parents — father Shannon and mother Joy — have emphasized and prioritized academics first.

“She (balanced) softball and school. It was always instilled in her that in order to be a student-athlete, you have to be an ‘A’ student first,” she said.

Two Saint Louis baseball players, shortstop Tanner Chun and third baseman Sean Yamaguchi, inked their letters as coach George Gusman watched. Chun signed with Tulane, and Yamaguchi signed with Nevada.

“Tulane is my second home. It’s kind of like Hawaii. A little more humid, gets colder in the winter time, but similar to Hawaii,” Chun said.

He also considered Hawaii, Cal Poly, San Francisco and Old Dominion.

“It didn’t come down to money. It was more of the coaches,” Chun said. “My position probably will be infield. If they need me to move around, whatever Coach (Jay Uhlman) wants me to play, I’ll play.”

His parents are supportive.

“They were surprised, but they’re happy for me. Not a lot of people going to Louisiana for school,” Chun said. “More should. Shoutout to my family, my coaches, my friends. Thank you for the support.”

Yamaguchi and Chun are foundational pieces for Saint Louis, a perennial state-title contender.

“I feel great. It’s a dream come true. I worked hard. I’m going to a good D-I school. I love the coaches and everyone there,” Yamaguchi said. “I’m excited to go there with Payton Dixon (of Mid-Pacific). We’re going to do damage up there.”

He also considered Cal, where former Saint Louis standout Caleb Lomavita plays.

“Thank you to my parents, my brother. He’s in Washington right now. Thank you to all the Nevada coaches who believe in me. I’m grateful for this opportunity and I’m looking forward to the future,” Yamaguchi said.

Kahale Clini, a lethal outside hitter with Punahou the past two seasons, signed with UCLA. He donned the baby blue and gold hat, while his sign read Laurel Springs School, an online institution.

“It gives me more free time. I’m playing volleyball at the beach or getting my regular practices,” Kahale said.

Graduating early will allow Clini to enroll at UCLA in January. Instead of dominating at the high school level as a senior next spring, he’ll be competing against college teammates for playing time.

“I really love coach John (Speraw). He’s one of the best coaches I’ll be coached by. I’ve been taking volleyball as a job ever since I was little,” Clini said. “Shoutout to my parents for always being with me on this journey.”

Kane sees an increase in early graduations.

“Kahale’s a good example of what’s going on around the country, not necessarily in Hawaii. There’s little academies being set up for student-athletes who want to be at the highest level regardless of their sport. Home-school hybrid programs, going to school a few days a week online. It gives them more time to work out, working on their nutrition, the speed and quickness, the agility. Overall training,” Kane said.

The trend has been more common with island football players.

Four signees are heading to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Arizona.

Volleyball player Brooke Eglinton of Mid-Pacific, and soccer players Nicole Ikeda, Anuhea Sachie Ilaev and Lauren Matsubara of Punahou signed with the Eagles. Former Kamehameha All-State basketball player of the year Christmas Togiai signed with the school three years ago with designs of being a pilot.

All-State outside hitter Evan Porter, also of Punahou, signed with Stanford.

“Stanford’s been my dream school since I was a little kid. I lived in the Bay Area,” he said. “I want to major in something with bioengineering, or maybe aeronautical physics.”

Moving on without Clini may be a tough deal for Punahou.