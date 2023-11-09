comscore Prep student-athletes put pen to paper on letter of intent signing day | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Prep student-athletes put pen to paper on letter of intent signing day

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Kamehameha softball star Mua Williams, right, posed with brother-in-law Ho’o Obed, who drives her to school and back from Waimanalo every day. Williams, a returning All-State Softball Position Player of the Year, signed with Georgia.

  • PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM Student-athletes put the pen to paper as they signed their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday at the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani.

Mua Williams is the classic “speak softly and carry a big stick” kind of performer. Read more

