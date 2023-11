Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Perennial power Kamehameha shrugged off the prospect of playing OIA East champion Moanalua on its home floor on Wednesday, sweeping Na Menehune 25-14, 25-16, 25-23 in a state tournament girls volleyball match.

“For us, we relish these opportunities to play in these kind of environments where it is not always easy,” Kamehameha coach Chris Blake said. “I think that’s where the true championship mettle is made and we are glad how our team stepped up.”

The Warriors move on to the semifinals of the New City Nissan Division I Girls Volleyball championships. They return to play Baldwin today.

Kamehameha was led by Kalaweloilehua Chock’s 13 kills on 33 swings, with Adrianna Arquette adding six and Tia Kapihe chipping in five. The Warriors had 31 kills altogether to Moanalua’s 30.

“Moanalua’s a really good team,” Blake said. “They are very well coached with a lot great players. We knew they were going to come back.”

Emma Lilo ran the offense with 26 assists and four aces while Kamanao Goldstein (13 digs) and Ashli Lum (10) solidified the defense.

Kamaluhia Garcia led Moanalua with 11 kills and Natalie Fukumoto had 15 digs. Na Menehune hung with the Warriors in the first set, tied at 13 before Kamehameha, which hasn’t played since beating Punahou on Oct. 26, shook off the rust.

Na Menehune didn’t go away quietly, tying the third set at 22 before the Warriors scored successive points with Kalei Watson at the service line. She had one of her three aces in the crucial spot. The sweep became official on a service error by Fukumoto.

“Although she might not have gotten a lot of kills (none, on only one attack), Kalei Watson came in and did a lot of great work on the service line to force them into some bad plays,” Blake said.

No. 4 Baldwin 3, Kapolei 1

Ariana Naipo finished with 16 kills and Amanda Naipo added 12 as the Bears defeated the Hurricanes at Moanalua.

Lilinoe Paschoal recorded 40 assists for Baldwin, which will play Kamehameha in the semifinals today at 7 p.m. at Moanalua.

Malinah Purcell-Telefoni had 15 kills for Kapolei. 22-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19.