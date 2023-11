Scoreboard – November 9, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

CALENDAR

Today

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Academy of Art vs.

Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gym.

New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls

Division I Tournament: Semifinals at Moanalua: Kamehameha-Hawaii vs.

Punahou, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha vs.

Baldwin, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at McKinley: Moanalua vs. Kapolei, 5 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Mililani, 7 p.m.

New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls

Division II Tournament: Semifinals at Kalani, Damien vs. University, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Hawaii Baptist, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at Kaimuki, Maui Prep vs. Hawaii Prep, 5 p.m.; Waialua vs. Seabury Hall, 6:30 p.m. Consolation final at Kaimuki: Waipahu/Kapaa winner vs. Kau/Konawaena loser, 3:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College women: PacWest/GNAC

Challenge, Montana State Billings vs.

Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

College women: Alaska Anchorage vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

College women: Evergreen State vs. Chaminade, 2 p.m. at McCabe gym.

FOOTBALL

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division II State Championships: first round, Kaimuki vs. Pac-Five, 4 p.m.; Kamehameha-

Hawaii vs. Roosevelt, 7 p.m. Games at Roosevelt.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Dominican vs.

Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe gym.

New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls

Division I Tournament: Fifth place, Moanalua/Kapolei winner vs. Roosevelt/Mililani winner, 11 a.m. Third place,

Kamehameha/Baldwin loser vs.

Kamehameha-Hawaii/Punahou loser,

2 p.m. Final, Kamehameha/Baldwin winner vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii/Punahou winner, 7 p.m. Matches at the Cannon Activities Center.

New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls

Division II Tournament: Fifth place, Maui Prep/Hawaii Prep winner vs. Waialua/Seabury Hall winner, 12:30 p.m. Third place, Damien/University loser vs. Mid-Pacific/

Hawaii Baptist loser, 3:30 p.m. Final, Damien/University winner vs. Mid-Pacific/Hawaii Baptist winner, 5 p.m. Matches at the Cannon Activities Center.

VOLLEYBALL

BIG WEST WOMEN’S STANDINGS

Conference Overall

UCSB 13-1 .929 23-3 .885 Long Beach St. 12-2 .857 18-6 .750 Hawaii 10-4 .714 17-8 .680 Cal Poly 10-4 .714 16-10 .615 UC San Diego 9-5 .643 17-9 .654 UC Davis 8-7 .533 13-12 .520 UC Irvine 6-8 .429 8-17 .320 UC Riverside 5-9 .357 6-20 .231 CS Northridge 3-12 .200 5-21 .192 CSU Bakersfield 2-12 .143 6-20 .231 CS Fullerton 0-14 .000 1-22 .043

Wednesday

UC Davis def. Cal State Northridge 25-19,

25-18, 25-27, 25-18

Today

CSU Bakersfield at UC Riverside, 3 p.m.

Cal State Fullerton at UC Irvine, 4 p.m.

Friday

Hawaii at UC Irvine, 4 p.m.

UC San Diego at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

Saturday

CSU Bakersfield at UC Davis, 11 a.m.

Hawaii at Cal State Fullerton, 2 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.

UC San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m. Long Beach State at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

BASKETBALL

UH men’s schedule

(Record 0-0)

Oct. 20 vs. Saint Mary’s (exb.) L, 58-92

Nov. 14 vs. Hawaii Hilo 7 p.m.

Nov. 21 vs. Northern Arizona 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 24 vs. UT Rio Grande Vall.# 3 p.m.

Nov. 25 vs. Ark. St. or SDSU# TBD

Nov. 30 at Utah 5 p.m.

Dec. 3 vs. Central Arkansas 5 p.m.

Dec. 10 vs. Hawaii Pacific 5 p.m.

Dec. 17 vs. Nevada 5 p.m.

Dec. 21 vs. Portland@ 6 p.m.

Dec. 22 vs. TBD@ TBD

Dec. 24 vs. TBD@ TBD

Dec. 30 vs. Cal State Fullerton! 7 p.m.

Jan. 4 at CSU Bakersfield! 5 p.m.

Jan. 6 at Cal State Northridge! 3 p.m.

Jan. 11 vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m.

Jan. 18 at Long Beach State! 5 p.m.

Jan. 20 at UC San Diego! 2 p.m.

Jan. 25 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.

Jan. 27 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m.

Feb. 1 at Cal State Fullerton! 5 p.m.

Feb. 3 at UC Irvine! 5 p.m.

Feb. 8 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m.

Feb. 10 vs. UC Davis! 7 p.m.

Feb. 15 at Cal Poly! 5 p.m.

Feb. 17 at UC Santa Barbara! 11 a.m.

Feb. 24 vs. Long Beach State! 7 p.m.

Feb. 29 at UC Davis! 4 p.m.

March 2 at UC Riverside! 3 p.m.

March 6 vs. Cal State Northridge! 7 p.m.

March 9 vs. CSU Bakersfield! 7 p.m.

The Big West tournament is March 13-16

at Henderson, Nev.

Home games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan

Sheriff Center

#—Acrisure Invitational in Palm Springs,

Calif.

@—Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head

Classic

!—Big West game

UH women’s schedule

(Record 0-1)

Nov. 1 vs. Hawaii Hilo (exh.) W, 67-39

Wed. at Stanford L, 40-87

Nov. 11 at Santa Clara 11 a.m.

Nov. 17 vs. San Francisco# 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 19 vs. Idaho# 5 p.m.

Nov. 24 vs. Air Force@ 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 25 vs. Idaho State@ 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 26 vs. Washington@ 5 p.m.

Dec. 3 vs. San Jose State 2 p.m.

Dec. 21 at UCLA 11 a.m.

Dec. 30 at Cal State Fullerton! noon

Jan. 4 vs. CSU Bakersfield! 6 p.m.

Jan. 6 vs. Cal State Northridge! 7 p.m.

Jan. 11 at UC Irvine! 4 p.m.

Jan. 13 at UC Riverside! 4 p.m.

Jan. 18 vs. Long Beach State! 7 p.m.

Jan. 20 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m.

Jan. 25 at UC Santa Barbara! 5 p.m.

Jan. 27 at Cal Poly! noon

Feb. 1 vs. Cal State Fullerton! 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 at UC San Diego! 5 p.m.

Feb. 10 at UC Davis! noon

Feb. 15 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.

Feb. 24 at Long Beach State! 1 p.m.

Feb. 29 vs. UC Davis! 7 p.m.

March 2 vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m.

March 7 at Cal State Northridge! 4 p.m.

March 9 at CSU Bakersfield! noon

The Big West tournament is March 13-16

at Henderson, Nev.

Home games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan

Sheriff Center

#—Bank of Hawaii Classic

@—Rainbow Wahine Showdown

!—Big West game

SOCCER

PACWEST MEN’S STANDINGS

Conference Overall

Rec Pts Pct Rec

Point Loma 7-1-1 22 .833 11-4-1 Dominican 6-2-1 19 .722 8-5-3 Westmont 6-2-1 19 .722 6-7-3 Hawaii Hilo 6-3 18 .667 9-6 Azusa Pacific 5-4 15 .556 6-8-2 Concordia 5-4 15 .556 6-8 Biola 3-4-2 11 .444 5-8-4 Academy of Art 3-6-1 10 .350 3-11-4 Fresno Pacific 2-5-1 7 .312 5-8-1 Hawaii Pacific 2-7-1 7 .250 4-10-2 Chaminade 0-7-2 2 .111 0-11-3

Wednesday

Westmont 0, Point Loma 0

Today

Fresno Pacific at Dominican, 12:30 p.m.

Friday

Biola at Azusa Pacific, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Concordia Irvine at Westmont, 10 a.m.

Point Loma at Fresno Pacific, 3 p.m.

Sunday

Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, noon

End regular season

PACWEST WOMEN’S STANDINGS

Conference Overall

Rec Pts Pct Rec

Point Loma 7-2 21 .778 11-3-1 Concordia 6-1-2 20 .778 11-2-2

Hawaii Hilo 6-2-1 19 .722 10-2-2 Azusa Pacific 5-1-3 18 .722 8-4-5 Westmont 5-2-2 17 .667 7-3-5 Chaminade 5-2-2 17 .667 7-4-4 Biola 4-4-1 13 .500 5-9-2 Hawaii Pacific 1-5-4 7 .300 1-9-5 Dominican 1-6-2 5 .222 5-10-2 Fresno Pacific 1-6-1 4 .188 2-12-1 Academy of Art 0-10 0 .000 2-15

Wednesday

Point Loma 4, Westmont 0

Today

Fresno Pacific at Dominican, 10 a.m.

Saturday

Concordia Irvine at Westmont, 1:15 p.m.

Point Loma at Fresno Pacific, 5 p.m.

Biola at Azusa Pacific, 5 p.m.

Sunday

Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, 3 p.m.

End regular season