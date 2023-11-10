Wall Street rallies, adding to strong gains in November
By Stan Choe / Associated Press
Today
Updated 11:52 a.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS / NOV. 3
Wall Street rose sharply today. The S&P 500 leaped 1.6% amid a widespread rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 391 points, or 1.2%, and the Nasdaq composite was 2% higher. Shown here, a man passes the “Fearless Girl” statue in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York last week.