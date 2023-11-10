Letter: Cold calls to buy local homes getting irritating

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Many of us who own our homes here in Hawaii have received a “cold call” like this:

“Hello, sir, happy homeowner, I’ve been driving through your neighborhood, I like what I see, and I would be happy to buy your property. I will buy it for cash!”

In the past, I would simply respond that, No I’m not interested in selling.

Well, the cold calls have become more frequent and irritating, so now my response has become: Please accept my apologies, but you don’t have enough cash.

And here’s how it goes from that point:

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, sir! I have choke cash! What are you asking?”

I’m asking you to hang up and leave me alone.

“Well, no, me and my partners have the money to buy your property, straight cash transaction, no costs to you!”

Look mate, this is Hawaii, and the value of land ownership is obvious to all. If I don’t want to sell, you don’t have enough cash to buy. Understood?

Click.

Henry Trapido-Rosenthal

Manoa

