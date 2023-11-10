Letter: Fine for Nitta seems to allow 129 years to repay

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Reading the sentencing provisions for Mililani High School’s former coach/athletic director, Glenn Nitta, the paying of the fine caught my eye.

The fine is $155,000 dollars to be paid in $100 monthly installments. That means it will take 1,550 months, and if my math is correct, this will take 129 years to accomplish. How can a judge impose this type of sentence with a straight face?

Gregory Poole

Mililani

