Editorial | Letters Letter: Fine for Nitta seems to allow 129 years to repay

Reading the sentencing provisions for Mililani High School's former coach/athletic director, Glenn Nitta, the paying of the fine caught my eye.

The fine is $155,000 dollars to be paid in $100 monthly installments. That means it will take 1,550 months, and if my math is correct, this will take 129 years to accomplish.

How can a judge impose this type of sentence with a straight face?

Gregory Poole
Mililani