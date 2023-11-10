comscore Letter: Fix permit delays, allow prefab units for housing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Fix permit delays, allow prefab units for housing

The city and state have tried developing affordable housing for decades by incentivizing developers, and have failed badly. We are on an escalator that only goes up. Read more

