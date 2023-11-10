Editorial | Letters Letter: Fix permit delays, allow prefab units for housing Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The city and state have tried developing affordable housing for decades by incentivizing developers, and have failed badly. We are on an escalator that only goes up. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The city and state have tried developing affordable housing for decades by incentivizing developers, and have failed badly. We are on an escalator that only goes up. Developers are forced to sell affordable units at near break-even prices, or even at a loss. To cover their costs for return on investment plus any loss, developers add those costs to the market-valued units. This automatically increases the prices for the entire market in two ways. Eventually the affordable subsidized units can also be sold at the higher market prices, so those previously subsidized units are no longer in the affordable market. And, for today’s current development cycle, new affordable units must have huge discounted prices because market prices are now at ultra-luxury levels. Let’s get off the escalator, fix the permitting and development delays, and allow prefabricated or manufactured housing that can be constructed for the price of a new car. Sam Gillie Hahaione Valley EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Teaching youths values as crucial as tech skills