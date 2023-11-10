Letter: In Mideast war, cost of innocent lives too high

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Israel has become a pariah because of its bombing massacres of thousands of innocent Palestinians in Gaza. Read more

Israel has become a pariah because of its bombing massacres of thousands of innocent Palestinians in Gaza.

Like many other American Jews I am appalled by the slaughter and unpersuaded by the attempt to justify it.

The Biden administration, while supporting Israel’s right to defend itself, is privately exerting pressure to have a ceasefire declared. This might make it impossible to destroy Hamas, which is Israel’s objective.

But the cost in innocent lives is already unbearably high.

Carl H. Zimmerman

Salt Lake

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter