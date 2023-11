Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There are many ways to honor military veterans on Saturday, Veterans Day, ranging from a parade to solemn ceremonies. Public events include:

>> 10 a.m.: The 77th Wahiawa Lions Club Veterans Day Parade, in Wahiawa.

>> Noon to 1 p.m.: Veterans Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific-Punchbowl.

>> 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Veterans Day Sunset Ceremony onboard the USS Missouri Memorial in Pearl Harbor.

Also, there are various specials for military veterans; for more, click on 808ne.ws/veteranspecial.