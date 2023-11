Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For a state that’s felt the economic sting of the Screen Actors Guild’s strike, Hawaii breathes a sigh of relief over Wednesday’s tentative settlement, pending ratification. Read more

The deal between the actors’ union and Hollywood studios apparently resolves issues such as future royalty payments for film and TV performances, and actors’ control over images and likenesses regenerated with artificial intelligence. Let’s hope ratification comes swiftly, so Hawaii’s film industy can get back to work.