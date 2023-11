Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pono Pacific Land Management LLC has appointed Christopher Bennett as vice president of Sustainable Energy Solutions. Bennett has 20 years of experience in law and management. Prior to joining Pono Pacific, he was Hawaii manager and general counsel for Riggs Distributing Inc. for nearly nine years. Before that, he owned his own law practice, Bennett Law Group, for four years. He also worked with Watanabe Ing LLP, the Hawaii state Judiciary and Legal Aid Society of Hawaii.

Central Pacific Bank has hired Eric Lau as its new vice president and controller, where he will oversee all aspects of accounting and financial management and internal and external reporting and the Sarbanes­-Oxley function. Lau started at CPB as a part-time teller while in college 18 years ago. He is now a certified management accountant. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance and international business with a minor in Japanese from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and a certificate of international entrepreneurship and Master of Business Administration in finance and entrepreneurship from the Shidler College of Business.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.