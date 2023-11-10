Pink pond on Maui capturing the world’s attention

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Video courtesy Travis Morrin Photography
The water at Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge in South Maui appears to be bright pink, a phenomenon possibly caused by a single-celled organism called halobacteria.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
The unusual algae bloom exacerbated by the shrinking wetlands at the Kealia Pond National Wildlife refuge has caused the water to turn magenta, making the site an attraction for tourists and residents alike Thursday. Cindi Fitzgerald, foreground, Jim Fitzgerald and Dawn Driscoll, visitors from Boston, took in the sight.
COURTESY TRAVIS MORRIN PHOTOGRAPHY
The water at Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge in South Maui has turned pink, most likely due to halobacteria, typically found in high-salinity water bodies.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
People stopped Thursday at Kealia Pond National Wildlife refuge to look at the pink water, probably caused by an unusual algae bloom.