comscore Pink pond on Maui capturing the world’s attention | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Pink pond on Maui capturing the world’s attention

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.

  • Video courtesy Travis Morrin Photography

    The water at Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge in South Maui appears to be bright pink, a phenomenon possibly caused by a single-celled organism called halobacteria.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The unusual algae bloom exacerbated by the shrinking wetlands at the Kealia Pond National Wildlife refuge has caused the water to turn magenta, making the site an attraction for tourists and residents alike Thursday. Cindi Fitzgerald, foreground, Jim Fitzgerald and Dawn Driscoll, visitors from Boston, took in the sight.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The unusual algae bloom exacerbated by the shrinking wetlands at the Kealia Pond National Wildlife refuge has caused the water to turn magenta, making the site an attraction for tourists and residents alike Thursday. Cindi Fitzgerald, foreground, Jim Fitzgerald and Dawn Driscoll, visitors from Boston, took in the sight.

  • COURTESY TRAVIS MORRIN PHOTOGRAPHY The water at Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge in South Maui has turned pink, most likely due to halobacteria, typically found in high-salinity water bodies.

    COURTESY TRAVIS MORRIN PHOTOGRAPHY

    The water at Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge in South Maui has turned pink, most likely due to halobacteria, typically found in high-salinity water bodies.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM People stopped Thursday at Kealia Pond National Wildlife refuge to look at the pink water, probably caused by an unusual algae bloom.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    People stopped Thursday at Kealia Pond National Wildlife refuge to look at the pink water, probably caused by an unusual algae bloom.

From up above, the water at Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge in South Maui appears to be bright pink — as pink as bubble gum or a Barbie play set. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Christopher Bennett and Eric Lau

Scroll Up