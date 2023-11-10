State to buy former Kihei hotel to house fire evacuees
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:56 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
The former hotel at 175 East Lipoa St. in Kihei is slated to be purchased by the state and turned into evacuee housing.
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
The current owner, Atlanta-based Haggai International Institute for Advanced Leadership Training Inc., converted the 229-unit hotel into a Christian missionary training center.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree