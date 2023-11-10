comscore State to buy former Kihei hotel to house fire evacuees | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State to buy former Kihei hotel to house fire evacuees

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The former hotel at 175 East Lipoa St. in Kihei is slated to be purchased by the state and turned into evacuee housing.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The current owner, Atlanta-based Haggai International Institute for Advanced Leadership Training Inc., converted the 229-unit hotel into a Christian missionary training center.

A former Kihei hotel that became a Christian missionary training center and more recently was pursued for corporate housing and then state teacher housing is now on track to become homes for Maui fire survivors. Read more

