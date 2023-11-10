comscore Trump hotel rebranding to become Wakea Waikiki Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Trump hotel rebranding to become Wakea Waikiki Beach

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:12 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The Trump International Hotel and Tower, seen here on Nov. 3, is being rebranded as the Wakea Waikiki Beach.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / NOV. 3 Scott Ingwers will continue to serve as the managing director of the rebranded Wakea Waikiki Beach, formerly the Trump International Hotel and Tower

The decision brings an end to Trump’s branding for the tower and creates an opportunity for Irongate, which developed the hotel and owns its front desk, to hire manager LXR Hotels & Resorts. Read more

